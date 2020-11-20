Saturday, November 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education BYJU'S Launches New Program Called 'BYJU'S Give Initiative' To Encourage Digital Learning
EducationLead Story

BYJU’S Launches New Program Called ‘BYJU’S Give Initiative’ To Encourage Digital Learning

BYJU'S Give is part of the "Education for All" initiative

0
BYJU'S
BYJU'S launched a new initiative promoting digital learning. Pinterest

Leading edtech startup BYJU’S on Friday announced the launch of BYJU’S Give initiative which aims to take digital learning to as many children as possible, giving them a chance at remote learning.

BYJU’S Give is part of the “Education for All” initiative that endeavors to democratize education and provide five million underprivileged children across remote areas access to quality online learning opportunities by 2025.

In this initiative, citizens are encouraged to donate their old or unused smart devices that will then be refurbished and powered with BYJU’S content and distributed to children with no access to online education.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“This simple gesture can give a new start to a child’s education, especially in challenging times like these,” Mrinal Mohit, COO, BYJU’S, said in a statement.

“At the heart of this initiative, lies a humble dream of every member of the BYJU’S family — to empower children with an equal opportunity to learn and thrive in life,” Mohit added.

ALSO READ: COPD Risks During COVID Pandemic

The ‘Give’ initiative is focused on bringing equal and quality learning for every child as well as addressing another critical area i.e. responsible recycling of old technology.

The company will be collecting, evaluating, and refurbishing these old devices in partnership with Cashify, mobile e-commerce platform. (IANS)

Previous articleAyushmann Khurana Is Committed To End Violence Against Children
Next articleDon’t Buy Your Savings, Here Are 7 Benefits Of A Home Improvement Loan

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Diet Tips After And Before Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala

NewsGram Desk - 0
Fitness and food have a very special relationship. Food serves as fuel for your body and has a direct impact on how your body...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Launches Helpful Widgets To iPhone Users

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced to launch helpful widgets of its Gmail, Drive, and Fit apps for the iOS devices, to make the experience more seamless...
Read more
Business

Don’t Buy Your Savings, Here Are 7 Benefits Of A Home Improvement Loan

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Flyout A home improvement loan will prove to be a fruitful choice of finance when you need to renovate your home. A home loan...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Diet Tips After And Before Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Fitness and food have a very special relationship. Food serves as fuel for your body and has a direct impact on how your body...
Read more

Google Launches Helpful Widgets To iPhone Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced to launch helpful widgets of its Gmail, Drive, and Fit apps for the iOS devices, to make the experience more seamless...
Read more

Don’t Buy Your Savings, Here Are 7 Benefits Of A Home Improvement Loan

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Flyout A home improvement loan will prove to be a fruitful choice of finance when you need to renovate your home. A home loan...
Read more

BYJU’S Launches New Program Called ‘BYJU’S Give Initiative’ To Encourage Digital Learning

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading edtech startup BYJU'S on Friday announced the launch of BYJU'S Give initiative which aims to take digital learning to as many children as...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurana Is Committed To End Violence Against Children

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Friday is World Children's Day, and on occasion actor Ayushmann Khurrana stated that violence against children happens every day and he is committed to...
Read more

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada