Saturday, October 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This Ultra-Fast Camera is Capable of Taking up to 100 Billion Frames...
Lead StoryScience & Technology

This Ultra-Fast Camera is Capable of Taking up to 100 Billion Frames per Second

It is a device by Lihong Wang from California Institute of Technology

0
This camera films 3D movies at 100 billion frames per second
The camera not only records video at incredibly fast speeds but does so in 3D. (Representational Image). Unsplash

As 3D technology becomes popular, a team of US researchers has developed an ultra-fast camera that is capable of taking up to 100 billion frames per second — fast enough to take 10 billion pictures, more images than the entire human population of the world, in the time it takes you to blink your eye.

The device by Lihong Wang at California Institute of Technology not only records video at incredibly fast speeds but does so in 3D. Earlier, Wang’s lab developed technology that can reach blistering speeds of 70 trillion frames per second, fast enough to see light travel. However, just like the camera in your cell phone, it could only produce flat images.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Wang calls the new iteration “single-shot stereo-polarimetric compressed ultrafast photography,” or SP-CUP, in a paper published in the journal Nature Communications.

In CUP technology, all of the frames of a video are captured in one action without repeating the event.

This makes a CUP camera extremely quick (a good cell-phone camera can take 60 frames per second).

This camera films 3D movies at 100 billion frames per second
Just as our brain does with the signals it receives from our eyes, the computer that runs the SP-CUP camera processes data from these two channels into one three-dimensional movie. Unsplash

Wang added a third dimension to this ultrafast imagery by making the camera “see” more like humans do. When a person looks at the world around them, they perceive that some objects are closer to them, and some objects are farther away.

Such depth perception is possible because of our two eyes, each of which observes objects and their surroundings from a slightly different angle.

The information from these two images is combined by the brain into a single 3D image.

“The SP-CUP camera works in essentially the same way,” Wang said.

“The camera is stereo now. We have one lens, but it functions as two halves that provide two views with an offset. Two channels mimic our eyes”.

Just as our brain does with the signals it receives from our eyes, the computer that runs the SP-CUP camera processes data from these two channels into one three-dimensional movie.

Also Read: Stimulation of Designs from Nature and Culture

SP-CUP also features another innovation that no human possesses: the ability to see the polarisation of light waves.

Wang said that the SP-CUP’s combination of high-speed three-dimensional imagery and the use of polarisation information makes it a powerful tool that may be applicable to a wide variety of scientific problems. In particular, it will help researchers better understand the physics of sonoluminescence — a phenomenon in which sound waves create tiny bubbles in water or other liquids. (IANS)

Previous articleStimulation of Designs from Nature and Culture
Next articleDeadline for Installing Pollution Reducing Equipment is Delayed

RELATED ARTICLES

India

State Tourism Policy to Make Goa the Safest Destination

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the backdrop of a perception that tourists, especially foreigners, are unsafe in the coastal state, the Goa Tourism Policy 2020 aims to make...
Read more
Environment

Deadline for Installing Pollution Reducing Equipment is Delayed

NewsGram Desk - 0
The environment and forestry ministry are likely to relax the deadline for the installation of pollution-reducing equipment by thermal power plants by up to...
Read more
India

Stimulation of Designs from Nature and Culture

NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran designers Varun Bahl and Neeta Lulla launched their collections on Day 3 of the ongoing digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring Summer...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

State Tourism Policy to Make Goa the Safest Destination

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In the backdrop of a perception that tourists, especially foreigners, are unsafe in the coastal state, the Goa Tourism Policy 2020 aims to make...
Read more

Deadline for Installing Pollution Reducing Equipment is Delayed

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The environment and forestry ministry are likely to relax the deadline for the installation of pollution-reducing equipment by thermal power plants by up to...
Read more

This Ultra-Fast Camera is Capable of Taking up to 100 Billion Frames per Second

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As 3D technology becomes popular, a team of US researchers has developed an ultra-fast camera that is capable of taking up to 100 billion...
Read more

Stimulation of Designs from Nature and Culture

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran designers Varun Bahl and Neeta Lulla launched their collections on Day 3 of the ongoing digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring Summer...
Read more

Visionary Current Trends of Restaurants for Dine-in Services

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 has impacted the F&B industry like never before in the history of mankind. Restaurants are struggling to get back to their feet by...
Read more

Maltreated Girls Show Higher Levels of Inflammation at an Early Age

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Girls who are maltreated show higher levels of inflammation at an early age than boys who are maltreated or children who have not experienced...
Read more

‘Sputnik V’ COVID Vaccine Gets Approval for Clinical Trials in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to Dr. Reddy's, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, to conduct phase 2...
Read more

Antibodies Fade Quickly In Covid-19 Recovering Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that antibody levels in the blood of Covid-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada