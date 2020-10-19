Monday, October 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health

0
Have nutritional beverage with exercise for fit body, sharp mind
While exercise alone improved strength and endurance, mobility and stability, those who also consumed the nutritional supplement as part of the study saw all of these improvements and more. Unsplash

Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered.

While exercise alone improved strength and endurance, mobility and stability, those who also consumed the nutritional supplement as part of the study saw all of these improvements and more.

“For example, they were better able to retain new information in their working memory and had quicker responses on tests of fluid intelligence than those taking the placebo,” said Aron Barbey, professor of psychology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers studied the effects of a 12-week exercise regimen on 148 active-duty Air Force airmen, half of whom also received a twice-daily nutrient beverage that included protein, the omega-3 fatty acid, DHA, lutein, phospholipids, vitamin D, B vitamins and other micronutrients, along with a muscle-promoting compound known as HMB.

Both groups improved in physical and cognitive function, with added gains among those who regularly consumed the nutritional beverage, the team reported in a paper appeared in the journal Scientific Reports.

Physical power increased in both groups as a result of the physical training, Zwilling said.

Have nutritional beverage with exercise for fit body, sharp mind
Participants who consumed the nutritional beverage also saw greater improvements in their ability to retain and process information.  Unsplash

“Power is a measure of physical fitness that is based on several factors, such as how fast a participant can pull a heavy sled over a set distance, how far they can toss a weighted ball, and how many pushups, pull-ups or sit-ups they can perform in a set time period,” 

explained post-doctoral researcher Christopher Zwilling.

The physical training reduced participants’ body fat percentage and increased their oxygen-uptake efficiency, or VO2 max.

The participants also performed better than they had initially on several measures of cognitive function.

Also Read: Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

The most notable of these was an increase in the accuracy of their responses to problems designed to measure fluid intelligence.

Participants who consumed the nutritional beverage also saw greater improvements in their ability to retain and process information and Health.

Their reaction time on tests of fluid intelligence improved more than their peers who took the placebo, the researchers found. (IANS)

Previous articleMicrosoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams
Next article1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

RELATED ARTICLES

India

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more
India

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year,...
Read more

Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Kumar It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a...
Read more

Marijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After reporting earlier this summer that marijuana ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD, may help reduce cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation linked to Covid-19 deaths,...
Read more

Uber Introduces Masks Verification Selfie Policy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday introduced a new safety policy which will request riders, who have been tagged for not wearing masks on a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada