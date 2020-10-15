Thursday, October 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Can Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers
BusinessLead Story

Can Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers

Instagram has the highest engagement rate and also the quickest follower growth

0
Instagram Stories
Instagram stories can provide you with several business profits. Pixabay

By Andrew Thompson

If you want to use Instagram stories like a professional, you have to watch your analytics. It is an observation that brands positively respond to those web pages that have consistently uploaded stories. Since Instagram stories are up for 24 hours, you can upload exciting content daily without worrying about overloading your followers.

Do not be intimidated by keeping up with the polished aesthetic reputation of Instagram. You can upload your phone videos and imagery in stories to attract the audience. It is a fact that even the billion-dollar companies upload from their phones and not hire a videographer.

The main idea is to give it a personal touch to strengthen the bonds with the followers. Many mobile uploads fetch likes and followers rapidly. However, you must add hashtags to your stories to make it easily discoverable to the broad audience. It will help if there is more number of hashtags as it will increase popularity. As such, you can add up to ten hashtags on stories to make it stand out in the pool of content.

Instagram Stories
Posting quality content based on the target audience helps to multiply the growth. Pixabay

Brilliant ideas to use stories on Instagram to generate business

People instinctually do not accept pushing advertisements as such Instagram stories can attract eyeballs effortlessly. Instagram stories can help you expand your base of clients. It would help if you designed your accounts to make it appear addictive and force the user to stick to it longer. You can even use this interface Insta4likes.com to get more likes.

Users inherently become curious to know what’s coming up next, so they love to click instead of exiting. As such, you can easily use stories on Instagram to lock your users and make them visit things they did not wish to initially. It is an excellent way to upgrade your brand profile.

Make announcements

As you know, you can instantly upload content on Instagram stories. It is one of the best ways to share reports related to your company. You can announce new product launches; introduce crew members, and also general happenings of your workplace. You can brilliantly use it as an opportunity to put up behind the scenes footage off your firm.

This footage might not be so important that they can find a place on your company’s official web page, but you can surely put up on stories. It will help if you put up personal insights on developments to convey your company’s human aspect.

It is a perfect way to encourage brand awareness and bring about the engagement of the customers. Putting up videos about the packaging of your latest product or even about playing a prank on your colleague could be interesting for the users to watch.

Make collaboration with popular influencers of this platform

You can smartly collaborate with relevant influencers. Try to get into partnership with those influences that would benefit and enrich your followers. You can even convert your customer into a partner, thereby making it more interesting for your other customers. Collaborating on a fun trip with an influencer can help you get a lot of attention on this interface. It would not only benefit you but also give the influencer lot of exposure, thereby producing multiple fun content.

You can even take up a question and answer interview and encourage your followers to ask questions. It would make the entire post interactive, whereby calling for action from the followers. However, before you collaborate with and influence it, evaluate how you could enrich your business through this collaboration.

Instagram Stories
Maintaining a regular connection with Instagram Influencers will help to create and manage quality content and followers. Pixabay

Present your story highlights in an appropriate manner

The introduction of the story highlights on Instagram has been a game-changer. As an entrepreneur, you should know how to utilize story highlights to inform people. Followers would know what to expect from your web page. You might as well provide information about what you do and how you do. Give information about your products or services through these highlights.

As such, you can use highlights in a fun manner to convert your Instagram web page into a business brochure. You have to even come up with Instagram covers that are mesmerizing. Your page should be full of content to keep your users engaged with the main aim of keeping them hooked to your web page and converting them into loyal customers.

ALSO READ: Google Launches Journalist Studio For Reporters

Using polls to engage users

Instead of opting for boring questionnaires for your customers, you can use polls to encourage follower interaction. Polls are an excellent way to undertake market research, understand feedback from the customer, and get to know your followers in a fun and exciting manner. There are endless ways you can use polls to deliver possible outcomes. You can even come up with relevant and creative business campaigns specific to your product to target a particular kind of demographic audience.

It would help if you encouraged client interaction on your stories to popularize your brand further. The main aim is to have a real conversation with your followers, thereby fetching brand loyalty.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articlePara-Badminton Ace Manashi Joshi Is Setting Examples Of Breaking Stereotypes
Next articleMoon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth’s Atmosphere

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more
India

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

Handwashing is the Best Defense for COVID and Other Diseases: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such...
Read more

‘Go Out With Precautions and Patronize Businesses to Prevent Job Losses’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a slowdown in the state economy on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Confederation of Indian Industries (Goa) president Manoj Caculo, on Thursday, said...
Read more

Moon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth’s Atmosphere

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Moon played a huge role in the evolution of life on Earth as a new study suggests that our natural satellite once had...
Read more

Can Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Andrew Thompson If you want to use Instagram stories like a professional, you have to watch your analytics. It is an observation that brands...
Read more

Para-Badminton Ace Manashi Joshi Is Setting Examples Of Breaking Stereotypes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's para-badminton Ace Manasi Joshi continues to inspire fellow para-athletes around the world. From setting examples to breaking stereotypes, Joshi has been a trailblazer...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada