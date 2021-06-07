Monday, June 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Can You Drink Coffee While You’re Pregnant?
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Can You Drink Coffee While You’re Pregnant?

During that time frame, coffee consumption during pregnancy was more common than today, researchers said

0
coffee
Caffeine also didn’t appear to cause obesity among the children studied. Pixabay

Pregnant women can consume moderate amounts of coffee without harming their children, a new study suggests. Writing in the journal American Journal of Epidemiology, researchers from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio said moderate caffeine intake won’t negatively impact a child’s intelligence or cause behavioral problems.

“We did not find evidence of an adverse association of maternal pregnancy caffeine consumption with child cognition or behavior at 4 or 7 years of age,” said Mark A. Klebanoff, MD, principal investigator in the Center for Perinatal Research at the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.
Here’s how much caffeine is safe during pregnancy and what to do to curb your intake if you drink more than a cup of coffee or tea a day. For the study, researchers monitored “a marker of caffeine in the blood” of nearly 2,200 expectant mothers who took part in the Collaborative Perinatal Project, which was conducted from 1959-1974 at various locations in the United States. During that time frame, coffee consumption during pregnancy was more common than today, researchers said.

ALSO READ: Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

Researchers found there were “no consistent patterns between maternal caffeine ingestion and the development and behavior of those children at those points in their lives.” Caffeine also didn’t appear to cause obesity among the children studied, having found that only 11 percent were considered obese at age 4 and only 7 percent were obese at 7.

“Taken as a whole, we consider our results to be reassuring for pregnant women who consume moderate amounts of caffeine or the equivalent to 1 or 2 cups of coffee per day,” said Sarah Keim, who is also a faculty member at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. (VOA/JC)

Previous articleWhat Korean Students Thinks Of U.S. College Life ?
Next articleExposure To Air Pollution Increases Hypertension: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more
Lead Story

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more
Environment

Is Planting Bamboo Viable Option For Regreening This Former Firing Range?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A special pilot project is underway in Bhanderwah valley in Jammu's Doda district. It is often celebrated as 'mini Kashmir' for its lush-green meadows,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more

Is Planting Bamboo Viable Option For Regreening This Former Firing Range?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A special pilot project is underway in Bhanderwah valley in Jammu's Doda district. It is often celebrated as 'mini Kashmir' for its lush-green meadows,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

Easy Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Just like we move turtleneck sweaters to the back of the closet, it's time we retire liquor and bring on clear spirits, fruit juices,...
Read more

Is Ayodhya The Maternal Home Of South Koreans?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Ayodhya, well known as the birthplace of Lord Rama, has a special meaning for certain Korean people, as numerous people believe they...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada