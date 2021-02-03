Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Cancer Patients Too Can Take The Covid-19 Vaccine
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Cancer Patients Too Can Take The Covid-19 Vaccine

Physical distancing measures, masks, face shields, sanitizers, and other hygiene measures are still required during the pandemic, including for patients with cancer, and should certainly accompany the vaccination strategie

0
vaccine
Cancer patients can get vaccinated with measures. Pixabay

Cancer patients too can take the Covid-19 vaccine, but under medical supervision, cancer specialists said ahead of the World Cancer Day on February 4. Though few patients with cancer were included in the vaccine trials, they said that going by various studies, vaccines look safe for cancer patients. At a time when several countries, including India, have started the Covid vaccination drive, cancer patients, one of the vulnerable groups, are waiting to hear if they can also take the jab.

Doctors said that this can be done only with safe and effective vaccines along with the coordinated global vaccination program. Of more than 200 vaccines being developed across the world, three are being indigenously produced in India. Though all these vaccines are aimed at providing immunity against the SARS-CoV2 infection, the presentation of antigens to the host for the development of antibodies relies on various technologies or platforms.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines can also vary in patients with distinct contexts of malignant disease (tumor type, disease extent, intrinsic or therapy-induced immune suppression). According to doctors, the benefits of vaccination seem to outweigh the risks.

“The efficacy and duration of immunity in patients with cancer are still unknown and unexplored. Given the often-immune compromised status and the frailty of cancer patients, it is suggested to monitor in the context of registries and dedicated clinical trials. Close surveillance and monitoring of patients with cancer are required after Covid-19 vaccination to assess the potential adverse events and measure clinical outcomes like infection, severity, and mortality from Covid-19, complications from cancer, etc.,” Ajay Chanakya Vallabhaneni, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, told IANS.

vaccine
Patients with cancer are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19. Pixabay

“Patients with cancer are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of the immune compromising nature of cancer treatment. On top of that, progressing cancer itself depletes the immune system and leaves patients susceptible to infection. Admittedly, very few patients with active cancer or inactive therapy were included in the trials. But the assessment of studies available on vaccines, these look remarkably safe for cancer patients too,” said Revanth Gangasani Reddy, Consultant Surgical Oncology, Aware Global Hospitals.

According to A.V.S. Suresh, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, and Haematologist, Continental Hospitals, although evidence regarding vaccination in patients with cancer is limited, there is enough proof to support anti-infective vaccination in general (excluding live-attenuated vaccines and replication-competent vector vaccines), even in patients with cancer undergoing immunosuppressive therapy. Most traditional vaccines contain dead or disabled viruses, which are incapacitated to cause disease while provoking an immune response against the virus.

ALSO READ: Medical Experts Clear The Doubts Around Covid-19 Vaccine

“Cancer cells progressing in a human body weakens the immune system and makes the patient vulnerable to infections like the Covid-19 virus. People living with HIV too have low CD4 count and high viral load is at high risk of infection. It is important that people with cancer and HIV are given priority and are vaccinated at the earliest. The government and the healthcare mechanisms should create a system where the Covid-19 vaccine is administered on such highly susceptible cases on an urgent basis,” said D. Sridhar, Consultant Surgical Oncology, SLG Hospitals.

The doctors are of the view that the timing of vaccination depends on individual therapy scenarios and may ideally occur before systemic therapy starts. But if the patient has already started systemic therapy, it is reasonable to vaccinate him/her during therapy. Physical distancing measures, masks, face shields, sanitizers, and other hygiene measures are still required during the pandemic, including for patients with cancer, and should certainly accompany the vaccination strategies. (IANS)

Previous articleA Potential Alternative To Skin Cancer Treatment Surgery
Next articleFirst-Of-Its-Kind Wikipedia Introduces Universal Code Of Conduct

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Lack Of Immediate Direct Support Disappointed The Indian Travel And Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lack of immediate direct support in the budget has disappointed the Indian travel and tourism industry. FAITH the policy federation of all the national...
Read more
Lead Story

First-Of-Its-Kind Wikipedia Introduces Universal Code Of Conduct

NewsGram Desk - 0
Wikipedia has introduced a first-of-its-kind Universal Code of Conduct that expands on the project's existing policies to create a global set of community standards...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Potential Alternative To Skin Cancer Treatment Surgery

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a skin cancer treatment that involves injecting nanoparticles into the tumor, killing cancer cells with a two-pronged approach, as a potential...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Lack Of Immediate Direct Support Disappointed The Indian Travel And Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lack of immediate direct support in the budget has disappointed the Indian travel and tourism industry. FAITH the policy federation of all the national...
Read more

First-Of-Its-Kind Wikipedia Introduces Universal Code Of Conduct

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Wikipedia has introduced a first-of-its-kind Universal Code of Conduct that expands on the project's existing policies to create a global set of community standards...
Read more

Study: Cancer Patients Too Can Take The Covid-19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cancer patients too can take the Covid-19 vaccine, but under medical supervision, cancer specialists said ahead of the World Cancer Day on February 4....
Read more

A Potential Alternative To Skin Cancer Treatment Surgery

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a skin cancer treatment that involves injecting nanoparticles into the tumor, killing cancer cells with a two-pronged approach, as a potential...
Read more

India-US Actively Collaborates In High Technology

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Don Heflin, Charge d'Affaires of the United States in India, said on Tuesday the U.S. industry is actively exploring ways to work with Indian...
Read more

Conversational AI In New Microsoft Update

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is all set to bring voice AI command, video and other features to its Office mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms. The company...
Read more

Sharmistha Mukherjee Wants To Publish Her Father’s Diaries

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sharmistha Mukherjee, national spokesperson of the Congress and the daughter of former India President late Pranab Mukherjee, said that she is contemplating to come...
Read more

The Brilliant Guns Of Jodhpur Royalty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) He holds a DPhil from Oxford in Indian Anthropology, is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries and of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada