Thursday, October 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Cardiac Arrest Common in Critically ill Covid-19 Patients: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Cardiac Arrest Common in Critically ill Covid-19 Patients: Study

The findings, published in the journal The BMJ, could help guide end-of-life care discussions with critically ill patients with Covid-19 and their families

0
Cardiac arrest common in sick Covid-19 patients: Study
Cardiac arrest is common in critically ill patients with Covid-19 and is associated with poor survival. Unsplash

Cardiac arrest is common in critically ill patients with Covid-19 and is associated with poor survival, particularly among patients aged 80 or older, say researchers.

The findings, published in the journal The BMJ, could help guide end-of-life care discussions with critically ill patients with Covid-19 and their families, say the researchers.

For the study, the research team from Michigan University in the US set out to estimate the incidence, risk factors, and outcomes associated with in-hospital cardiac arrest and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in critically ill adults with Covid-19.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Their findings are based on data for 5,019 critically ill patients (aged 18 years or over) with Covid-19 admitted to intensive care units at 68 hospitals across the United States. The results show that 701 (14 per cent) of patients had in-hospital cardiac arrest within 14 days of admission to the intensive care unit, of whom only 400 (57 per cent) received CPR.

“Patients who had in-hospital cardiac arrest were older (average age 63 v 60 years), had more underlying health conditions (comorbidities), and were more likely to be admitted to a hospital with fewer intensive care unit beds,”

the study authors wrote.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: बर्फ के पानी से बुझाते थे प्यास, अब जा कर मिली राहत

Importantly, this suggests that hospital resources, staffing, expertise, strain, or other factors not captured in this study, could have had a major impact, the researchers noted. Patients who received CPR were younger than those who did not (average age 61 v 67 years). Among those who did receive CPR, only 12 per cent (48 out of 400) survived to hospital discharge, and the only seven per cent (28 out of 400) did so with normal or mildly impaired neurological status.

Cardiac arrest common in sick Covid-19 patients: Study
The results show that 701 (14 per cent) of patients had in-hospital cardiac arrest within 14 days of admission to the intensive care unit. Unsplash

Most patients who survived to hospital discharge needed only a short course of CPR. Survival also differed by age, with 21 per cent of patients younger than 45 years surviving compared with three per cent of those aged 80 or older.

Also Read: IISc Researchers Identify Cancer Cells Using a 3D Tumour Model, Nanomotors

The researchers pointed to some limitations, such as being unable to assess the quality and timeliness of CPR and limiting data to the first 14 days after intensive care unit admission, potentially underestimating the true rate of cardiac arrest. However, strengths included the use of high quality, detailed data for a large number of patients who were followed until death or discharge.

However, the researchers noted that cardiac arrest is common in critically ill patients with Covid-19 and is associated with poor survival even when CPR is provided. (IANS)

Previous articleIISc Researchers Identify Cancer Cells Using a 3D Tumour Model, Nanomotors
Next articleIndian Travellers Discover Simple Pleasures Next Door Amid Pandemic: Booking. com

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Here’s How You Can Prevent Maskne & Keep Your Skin Healthy During Changing Season

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone to take precautions to avoid the spread. This means that it has become imperative for everyone...
Read more
India

Indian Travellers Discover Simple Pleasures Next Door Amid Pandemic: Booking. com

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the pandemic has led to seismic shifts in travel behaviours and destination choices, many Indian travellers have discovered simple pleasures next door, leading...
Read more
Health & Fitness

IISc Researchers Identify Cancer Cells Using a 3D Tumour Model, Nanomotors

NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. B. Hombal An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has made a breakthrough in the field of identifying...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How You Can Prevent Maskne & Keep Your Skin Healthy During Changing Season

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone to take precautions to avoid the spread. This means that it has become imperative for everyone...
Read more

Indian Travellers Discover Simple Pleasures Next Door Amid Pandemic: Booking. com

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the pandemic has led to seismic shifts in travel behaviours and destination choices, many Indian travellers have discovered simple pleasures next door, leading...
Read more

Cardiac Arrest Common in Critically ill Covid-19 Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cardiac arrest is common in critically ill patients with Covid-19 and is associated with poor survival, particularly among patients aged 80 or older, say...
Read more

IISc Researchers Identify Cancer Cells Using a 3D Tumour Model, Nanomotors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. B. Hombal An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has made a breakthrough in the field of identifying...
Read more

International Coffee Day: Celebrate it With These Easy Recipes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Coffee is one of the most loved beverages in the world and theres no denying that! In India, the love for barista-style...
Read more

Here’s Semi-Permanent Make-Up for Attractive Eyebrows and Lips

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The youth these days are not only concerned about pigmentation, acne or dark circles, but also look for that perfect shaped Eyebrows....
Read more

It’s Time to Create Vibrant Cocktails with Simplest of Ingredients!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The white spirits have often been unanimously hailed as one of the most popular when it comes to cocktail making. With the colourless, distilled...
Read more

Why Does Automobile Industry Use Instagram?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The automobile industry is known for its constant initiatives in visual communications and marketing for over a decade! Earlier the standard rule for vehicle...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada