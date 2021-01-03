Sunday, January 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Cardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Cardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%

People with heart conditions and those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past few months need to remain watchful and take extra care

0
heart attack
Hospitals are witnessing at least 50 per cent rise in such cases. Pixabay

As the mercury continues to fall in bone-chilling winter, a contrasting scenario is being reported in hospitals of Delhi-NCR. The fast-dipping temperature and post-COVID trauma have led to a rise in cases of heart-related issues. Hospitals are witnessing at least a 50 percent rise in such cases in comparison to last winter. The cases, including heart attacks and strokes, have significantly increased, doctors told IANS.

Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said that it has seen a 50 percent rise in patients coming with heart issues since the start of December. Aakash Healthcare in Delhi said that since the last two months, the average patient count coming with cardiac issues has increased in the hospital. It is now receiving an average of 500 patients since November which was around 300 patients in previous years during winters.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital is also witnessing a spike in cases of heart attacks and angina in the past 3 weeks. Doctors said that extremely low temperature and post-COVID complications are the key contributors behind the reported rise in cardiac issues among the public.

“Frigid temperatures constrict blood vessels that increase blood pressure which makes it suffer a heart attack or stroke. Besides, Covid-19 is also playing a major factor since it affects the circulatory system of the body. If you catch the virus, you are at an increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke. COVID makes the blood thicker and hence blocks arteries,” Dr. Praveen Chandra, Chairman, Interventional Cardiology, at Medanta explained.

Dr. Anil Saxena, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, said that the risk of rising in heart-related cases is a common phenomenon during winters. However, Covid-19 is aggravating the issue further this year. “Many patients with COVID infection are getting complications due to inflammation in the arteries and heart muscle itself. This may complicate matters for heart patients,” he added.

heart attack
Low temperature and post-COVID complications are the key contributors. Pixabay

Dr. Ashish Agarwal, Head, Department of Cardiology at Aakash said that the COVID-19 has substantially affected the hearts of its patients, especially those with pre-existing heart problems or other comorbidities.

“Having an incurable viral infection like COVID-19 during winters can increase the risk of heart failure or heart attack. This is because blood vessels in the body become more constricted due to exposure to extremely cold temperatures in winters that can restrict blood flow to the body and to the heart,” he informed.

A study published in JAMA Cardiology medical journal claimed that 78 percent of Covid recovered patients have abnormalities in the heart while 60 percent have an ‘ongoing myocardial inflammation’. It also found higher levels of Troponins, the blood enzyme which indicates heart damage, among the study subjects.

Want to read articles in Hindi? Checkout: NewsGram Hindi

Meanwhile, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said that the numbers are also increasing since the patients, with existing heart ailments, who have been delaying regular check-ups amid the pandemic, are now coming with the aggrieved condition.

“While the dip in temperature is the major cause here, the pandemic has made this situation even grimmer. The patients with existing heart ailments who have been delaying regular check-ups are the worst-hit. They are turning in with aggravated condition of their disease,” said Dr. Mukesh Goel, senior consultant, Cardio-Thoracic Surgery at the hospital, told IANS.

ALSO READ: Some Delectable Breakfast Options That Are Light And Nutritious

Doctors advised that people with heart conditions and those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past few months need to remain watchful and take extra care to prevent any fatal heart condition during winters.

“It is important to note that many patients with COVID infection have minimal symptoms but can still have sudden and severe complications. Therefore, one has to be especially watchful for any symptoms of heart disease. Any chest discomfort or sudden difficulty in breathing should not be neglected. One should seek medical care whenever such symptoms occur. Prompt treatment of heart disease can minimize damage to the heart and save lives,” Dr. Saxena cautioned.

“Patients should undergo regular screening tests to check their heart health. Besides, the standard of care practices should be applied, such as avoiding fried food and alcohol, layering of warm clothes, and regular exercise,” Dr. Agarwal advised. (IANS)

Previous articlePeople With Genetic Conditions Likely To Have Symptoms Of Autism
Next article4 In 5 People Inspired To Make A Health Goal In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Industry: 2021 To Be A Year Of Big New Releases

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the film industry, a year starts like any other. There would be about 150 new releases and there would be a few major...
Read more
Entertainment

List Of Hollywood Releases Lined Up In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to Hollywood, 2021 is going to be a year of superheroes, reboots, and follow-ups on the big screen -- and, of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

4 In 5 People Inspired To Make A Health Goal In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
With a resolve to overcome personal health struggles that came their way in 2020, almost four in five people (80.5 percent) of respondents in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Industry: 2021 To Be A Year Of Big New Releases

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
For the film industry, a year starts like any other. There would be about 150 new releases and there would be a few major...
Read more

List Of Hollywood Releases Lined Up In 2021

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to Hollywood, 2021 is going to be a year of superheroes, reboots, and follow-ups on the big screen -- and, of...
Read more

4 In 5 People Inspired To Make A Health Goal In 2021

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With a resolve to overcome personal health struggles that came their way in 2020, almost four in five people (80.5 percent) of respondents in...
Read more

Cardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the mercury continues to fall in bone-chilling winter, a contrasting scenario is being reported in hospitals of Delhi-NCR. The fast-dipping temperature and post-COVID...
Read more

People With Genetic Conditions Likely To Have Symptoms Of Autism

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has revealed that people with certain genetic conditions are likely to have significant symptoms of autism, even if they do not meet...
Read more

Ministry To Raise The Age Limit To 21 Years For Legal Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre has prepared a bill to raise the age for allowing the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to 21 years from the...
Read more

Prospect of Education Trends In 2021

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
According to UNESCO, in 2020, one billion students, two-thirds of the global student population, faced either school closures or uncertainty. The most vulnerable populations,...
Read more

Experts Predict The 2021 Trends In Art World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As tumultuous 2020 was for the art industry, forcing galleries and museums to close and driving collectors to digital platforms, a significant part of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada