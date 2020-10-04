Sunday, October 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Celebrating 4th October as World Animal Day 2020
EnvironmentLead StoryWorld

Celebrating 4th October as World Animal Day 2020

Every animal has the right to be treated well with all the love, compassion, and care

0
world animal day
World Animal Day is celebrated for caring, protecting and spreading awareness about animals. Pixabay

By Shweta Porwal

World Animal Day is celebrated annually on October 4th in action for animal rights and welfare. It is an international day raising awareness about improving the welfare standards of the animal across the globe.

The day is very significant as it includes caring, protecting, and spreading awareness through the support and involvement of individuals, groups, and organizations that care and love animals.

World Animal Day was originated by cynologist Heinrich Zimmerman in 1925 at the sports palace in Berlin, Germany. The very first event was attended by over 5000 people making it a success. All animals play a vital role in human wellness as well as environmental protection. Some animals help in decomposition, carbon, and nitrogen cycle while some help us to bring out nutrients from the cycle.

world animal day
Animals contribute in our lives and enhance them by being with us. Pixabay

Animals are those who don’t know the ways of the world but once they start loving us there is no going back. They become a part of our family, act like friends, and protect us like their own that’s the reason why the friendship between animals and humans is considered to be reliable and everlasting.

World animal day holds great significance and is a reminder of all the different ways in which the animals contribute to our lives and enhance them by being with us. The day is celebrated all across the world in different ways in different countries keeping the culture in mind. Every year several activities are performed such as fundraising events, animal welfare campaigns, and also the opening of rescue shelter for the animals.

world animal day
Animals become a part of our family, act like friends and protect us like their own. Pixabay

Every animal has the right to be treated well with all the love, compassion, and care. Every animal has the right to co-exist with us and when we save an animal on earth, we are not only keeping another animal alive but we demonstrate an act of compassion, kindness, and love towards them for living in a better world.

ALSO READ: Global Warming Affecting Nights More than Days: Research

As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated and kept.

Previous articleAkshay Kumar On Drug Controversy: Whole Bollywood Not Involved
Next articleHere’s Why Prolonged ‘Keto’ Diet Can be Dangerous For You

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more
India

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

Critics Slam Facebook With Their Own ‘Real Oversight Board’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer...
Read more

Things That We Probably Need to Consider About Rape

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE People say rape is the only crime where a woman is both the victim and the accused.  We always wonder how does...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf...
Read more

Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hathras, a small district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the epicenter for media reportage, political and social activism for the alleged gang-rape victim who...
Read more

Key Protein Identified to Make Depression and Anxiety Drugs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a protein in the brain that is important both for the function of the mood-regulating substance serotonin and for the release...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada