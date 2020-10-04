Celebrating 4th October as World Animal Day 2020

By Shweta Porwal

World Animal Day is celebrated annually on October 4th in action for animal rights and welfare. It is an international day raising awareness about improving the welfare standards of the animal across the globe.

The day is very significant as it includes caring, protecting, and spreading awareness through the support and involvement of individuals, groups, and organizations that care and love animals.

World Animal Day was originated by cynologist Heinrich Zimmerman in 1925 at the sports palace in Berlin, Germany. The very first event was attended by over 5000 people making it a success. All animals play a vital role in human wellness as well as environmental protection. Some animals help in decomposition, carbon, and nitrogen cycle while some help us to bring out nutrients from the cycle.

Animals are those who don’t know the ways of the world but once they start loving us there is no going back. They become a part of our family, act like friends, and protect us like their own that’s the reason why the friendship between animals and humans is considered to be reliable and everlasting.

World animal day holds great significance and is a reminder of all the different ways in which the animals contribute to our lives and enhance them by being with us. The day is celebrated all across the world in different ways in different countries keeping the culture in mind. Every year several activities are performed such as fundraising events, animal welfare campaigns, and also the opening of rescue shelter for the animals.

Every animal has the right to be treated well with all the love, compassion, and care. Every animal has the right to co-exist with us and when we save an animal on earth, we are not only keeping another animal alive but we demonstrate an act of compassion, kindness, and love towards them for living in a better world.

As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated and kept.