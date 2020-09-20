Sunday, September 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Celebrities That Turned Beauty Experts During Lockdown On Instagram
Life StyleBeauty TipsEntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Celebrities That Turned Beauty Experts During Lockdown On Instagram

B-Town stars who turned lockdown beauty experts

0
Beauty tips on Instagram
Good skin care helps your skin stay in good condition: You're shedding skin cells throughout the day, so it's important to keep your skin glowing and in good condition. Unsplash

The Covid-19 lockdown has helped many explore skills beyond what they usually do. While most have been cooking, baking, kitchen gardening and even cutting hair, some Bollywood actresses turned beauty experts for fans, with skin and haircare solutions and make-up tutorials on Instagram.

Here are a few of the Bollywood celeb set, who shared their tips and tricks to look good without stepping out.

ANUSHKA SHARMA
Actress and mum-to-be Anushka shared the importance of dental hygiene on Instagram. The actress-producer spotlighted the necessity of regularly practicing the ancient Ayurvedic method of oil pulling. She shared a string of pictures on Instagram where she is seen performing the “morning ritual”.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates. 

“My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as ‘kavala’ or ‘gundusha’, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too,” she wrote.

RAVEENA TANDON
Raveena shared the ancient remedies to prevent hairfall. She shared a video on Instagram, where she talked about the benefits of “amla” or gooseberries.

Instagram beauty tips
An effective routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and help keep your skin looking its best. Unsplash

In the video, she said in Hindi: “Stress and chemicals in water are a reason for hairfall”, adding: “There’s no better solution for hair fall than amla.”

For thin or falling hair, she suggests eating a couple of amlas everyday. She also shared the recipe of creating a hair mask to control hairfall.

She captioned the video: “#itsawednesday! Bringing to you the ancient remedy to strengthen your hair and prevent hair fall! Do try this! #beautytalkieswithravz.”

BHUMI PEDNEKAR
Bhumi treated her followers with a tutorial on how she does her make-up. In the video, the actress gave a step-by-step demonstartion on how to put make-up on.

“Just for fun!” she captioned her effort.

MALAIKA ARORA
Dancing diva Malaika Arora posted a video talking about the benefits of aloe vera, and shared that she uses it on herself because she has sensitive skin.

Alongside the video, Malaika wrote: “Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put in my skin cos any wrong product can do more damage than benefit.”

Instagram Beauty tips
Good skin care can slow down the harmful effects of time and the environment. Unsplash

Malaika said she swears by fresh aloe vera gel. “A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh Aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it. Just cut one piece, slice it open and scoop up the gooey goodness from within and apply it evenly on ur face like a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water after sometime and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long.”

Also Read: This Microchip Can Detect Organic Biosignatures in Extraterrestrial Soil

Kirti shared that having natural juices is her secret of energy. She posted a picture drinking a glass of vegetable juice on Instagram.

Alongside the image on Instagram, she wrote: “‘Juice is the secret of my energy… I love juices… This is a mixed vegetable juice… Contains lauki, beetroot, palak, pudina, adrak, tomatoes, cucumber , nimbu and some sendha namak (salt) pretty much my whole fridge contents.” (IANS)

Previous articleManoj Bajpayee: Why do you Want Our Opinions on Things That We Are Not so Good About?
Next article8 Risk Factors That Can Develop Heart Failure in Future

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more
Lead Story

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Faiza Elmasry Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Climate Change Threatens Health, Future of All Children, Adolescents

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many wealthy nations are letting the world's younger generations down by failing to curb planet-warming emissions, a U.N.-backed report said Wednesday, warning climate change...
Read more

Here’s the First Picture of Another Solar System

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Southern Observatory has released the first image ever captured by a telescope of multiple planets orbiting around a sun-like star, just like...
Read more

Explore the Evolution of Personal Hygiene

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Faiza Elmasry Frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is recommended by health experts to help prevent exposure to COVID-19....
Read more

This Bacteria Eats Plastic!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zlatica Hoke German scientists say they have identified a strain of bacteria that is feeding on polyurethanes, a plastic resistant to biodegradation. A team of...
Read more

Abhijita Gupta: 7 Year Old Child Prodigy Carry Fowards Literary Legacy With First Book

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Padma Bhushan recipient Rashtrakavi Maithalisharan Gupt's and Santkavi Siyaramsharan Gupt's great grand daughter Abhijita Gupta, who is all of seven years and...
Read more

River Activists In Agra Cleaned Up The Yamuna Riverbank

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of the world rivers day on September 27, the river activists in Agra cleaned up the Yamuna riverbank, opposite the Etmauddaula tomb and...
Read more

UHN Collab With Apple To Give Heart Patients Control Over Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research at University Health Network (UHN) here has collaborated with Apple to give heart failure patients more control...
Read more

8 Risk Factors That Can Develop Heart Failure in Future

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Heart failure is one of the most under-diagnosed heart diseases in our country, contributing to a high number of death rates. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,148FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x