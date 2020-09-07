Monday, September 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Centre To Launch Drive For Malnourished Children
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Centre To Launch Drive For Malnourished Children

Govt to launch nutrition drive for severely acute malnourished children

0
malnourished
Malnutrition occurs when the body doesn't get enough nutrients. Causes include a poor diet, digestive conditions or another disease. Unsplash

The Centre will launch a drive to identify severely acute malnourished (SAM) children and ensure their adequate nutrition and care during ongoing ‘POSHAN Maah 2020’, Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani tweeted on Monday.

Irani said that the drive will have a long-term impact on the health of such children and would improve the country’s nutrition indicators as well. “GOI will launch an intensive drive to identify Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children and ensure adequate nutrition & care; this will have a long term impact on the health of the child & go a long way in improving India’s nutrition indices,” Irani’s post on Twitter read.

Besides, the Central government is also developing Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh – a repository of an indigenous crop of every region, every district of India. “We also aim to form a database of indigenous recipes of every corner of the country,” she informed further.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates. 

The government is celebrating September as a “nutrition month”. In the latest offering of “Mann Ki Baat”, PM Modi declared September as the “nutrition month”. He stressed the need for adequate nutrition for mother and child. He also called for people’s participation. He had informed several activities, including quizzes and competitions, which would be hosted on MyGov portal.

Malnourished
Around 45% of deaths among children under 5 years of age are linked to undernutrition. These mostly occur in low- and middle-income countries. Unsplash

The malnourished children is a mammoth health issue the country is facing right now. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – 4, 2015-16, every second child in India suffers from at least one form of nutrition failure. It might be stunting, under-weight, or wasting, according to the survey conducted in 2015-16. These figures translate to about 77 million under-nourished children in India.

The NFHS survey outlined that India has 38.4 per cent stunted, 35.8 per cent underweight, 21 per cent wasted, and 7.5 per cent severely wasted children aged less than five years. In the last decade, severe acute malnutrition has increased from 6.4 per cent (NFHS-3, 2005-06) to 7.5 per cent (NFHS -4, 2015-16) in India.

While the malnutrition in children already reigned a major health issue, it exacerbated during the lockdown. A study published in July had estimated that the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus-led pandemic could contribute to food shocks, which in turn, increase the chances of malnutrition, said the study published in the journal Global Health Science on July 16.

Also Read: Indians Have a Never-Ending Appetite for Love Stories: Romance Author Ravinder Singh

The study attempted to estimate children who can suffer from a small food shock and fall to the threshold of the malnourished category. It also provided estimates in several scenarios from bodyweight shock of 0.5-5 per cent.

The study accounted that 5 million children are at risk of falling in the wasting category of malnourishment, while an additional 2 million children are at risk of being pushed into the severe wasting category, the study pointed out. (IANS)

Previous articleEgyptians Announced Discovery Of 2,500 Years Old Sealed Coffins
Next articleLungs Have Mechanism For Repairing Themselves: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Art From City Street Posters By Artist Viraag Desai

NewsGram Desk - 0
Creating art from found posters on the city streets, whether they were "temporary newsprint of training courses and services or the ubiquitous film posters...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Pandemic Affected Oral Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the National Oral Health Policy draft in 2018, oral disorders have remained the most prevalent disease group for over three decades in...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Lungs Have Mechanism For Repairing Themselves: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
The bad news is that people show lung impairment from Covid-19 weeks after discharge. The good news however, is that the impairment tends to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Art From City Street Posters By Artist Viraag Desai

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Creating art from found posters on the city streets, whether they were "temporary newsprint of training courses and services or the ubiquitous film posters...
Read more

Here’s How Pandemic Affected Oral Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the National Oral Health Policy draft in 2018, oral disorders have remained the most prevalent disease group for over three decades in...
Read more

Lungs Have Mechanism For Repairing Themselves: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The bad news is that people show lung impairment from Covid-19 weeks after discharge. The good news however, is that the impairment tends to...
Read more

Centre To Launch Drive For Malnourished Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre will launch a drive to identify severely acute malnourished (SAM) children and ensure their adequate nutrition and care during ongoing 'POSHAN Maah...
Read more

Egyptians Announced Discovery Of 2,500 Years Old Sealed Coffins

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Egyptian authorities announced the discovery of a collection of more than 13 intact sealed coffins dating back to 2,500 years ago. The coffins were found...
Read more

‘Game Boy’: Battery-Free Video Game Console

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have developed a battery-free hand-held video game console or 'Game Boy' that harvests energy from the user to allow infinite gameplay. "But this Game...
Read more

Online Classes In UP Becoming Embarrassing For Teachers

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
From eating 'parathas' to brushing their teeth to winking at teachers and even flashing suggestive photographs, students are doing it all. Online classes in...
Read more

Bollywood’s Portrayal Has Been Disappointing: Chetan Bhagat

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat insists that Bollywood's portrayal in the media post the Sushant Singh Rajput tragedy has been disappointing and far-fetched. Stressing that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x