Monday, September 28, 2020
Changes in Diet and Lifestyle for a Healthy Heart
Changes in Diet and Lifestyle for a Healthy Heart

Here Are Some Tips to Maintain a Healthy Heart

What we eat in a day matters a lot for the well being of our heart. Pixabay

This World Heart Day, let’s have a light-hearted conversation about the importance of having a healthy heart and how one should take care of it. Being aware of cardiovascular diseases and measures to prevent them is of utmost importance to all of us, especially adults of over 40 years of age, to ensure they follow a healthy routine.

Leading an unhealthy lifestyle, stress, excessive intake of salt and sugar through can result in high blood pressure which is harmful to the heart. The past few months may have tempted you to lead a sedentary life, with limited physical activity and excess consumption of junk food, which can have long term adverse effects if left unchecked. So step up! It’s time to take a little extra care of your heart!

These simple tweaks in your diet and lifestyle, suggested by experts at Kimaye Health- INI Farms, can go a long way in keeping your heart healthy and happy:

Start your day with whole grains – Consuming whole grains like brown rice or whole wheat bring in great nutrition and is good for the heart as well. Substitute your white food with the brown, while keeping a check on the portion size. Other whole grains like Barley, oatmeal, and buckwheat are some other interesting options for you. Remember to never make your food routine mundane.

Oatmeal and fresh berries can help to have a healthy heart. Pixabay

Have fun with fruits – Go all fancy with your favorite fruits but make sure you don’t go overboard. Slice them into your fruit salads, or blend them for juices and smoothies. Consistently eating at least two fruits a day will surely go a long way. While all fruits come packed with sweetness and nutrients, Berries and Pomegranates are great for heart health because of their richness in anti-oxidants. So eat more ‘Red’ for good heart health!

So-fa, So fit – Get away from the couch and get moving. Take mini-breaks in between your work routine to walk and stretch a little. Early morning workouts are usually the best to keep your metabolism up and your blood flows steadily.

Go wise with veggies – Green leafy vegetables are a must-have and no amount of fuss can change that. Veggies with every meal are a must. A bowl of veggies tends to keep you fuller for longer and helps you cut on the extra carbs that you might be reaching out for.

Don’t be an owl – You could be all-wise, but not if you don’t sleep on time! An adequate amount of sleep is essential while working long hours will only add to your stress. Workout a proper sleep schedule and follow it consistently. Good sleep is usually between 7-8 hours. Anything less than that may make you lethargic, moody, or may add to your weight gain.

Go nuts for some nuts – Stock up on almonds and walnuts so you can snack on them whenever your hunger pangs are creeping up on you. They keep a check on your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Shut down your brain – Meditation and Yoga are popularly known to keep a check on your stress levels. Take out 10 minutes from your daily routine to meditate and unwind from all your thoughts.

While medications might help nip the bud, a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in preventing heartwarming trends like high blood pressure, resulting in poor heart health over a period of time. So this World heart day, let’s pledge to not just follow our heart but take care of it too. (IANS)

