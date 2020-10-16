Friday, October 16, 2020
Charismatic Day 1 Of Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS’ 21

Feminine dresses and skirts feature ruffles, feathers, and sexy slits

Fashion show collection
The opening of Fashion show started with all the glitz and glamour. Pixabay

After months of sweatpants weighing us down during lockdown, designer Namrata Joshipura’s latest collection for fashion show keeps with a global shift in fashion towards dressing up and dressing chic. At the ongoing first-ever digital edition of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer21, the designer showcased contemporary silhouettes combined with modern interpretations of artisanal embellishments.

Inspired by her travels around the world, and her time living in both New York and New Delhi, she has imbibed the creative energy of both cities to create ensembles that are flattering, feminine, and glamorous.

On the one hand, feminine dresses and skirts feature ruffles, feathers, and sexy slits, while on the other hand power dressing is in the spotlight with form-fitting suits, jackets, and evening gowns.

Fashion show
The opening ceremony of the fashion shows included all the collection related to ruffle skirts, tops, etc. Pixabay

An important signature element is her innovative use of monotones contrasted with beautiful embellishments. The embroideries in metallic are intricate.

ALSO READ: LMIFW SS’21: Day 2 Of Floral Indulgence

The Namrata Joshipura label has become the go-to label for Bollywood starlets looking to make a red carpet impact, her clothes are coveted by both actresses and influencers. (IANS)

