Saturday, October 24, 2020
Charity Auction to Support Beirut Cultural Committee After Explosions
Lead Story

Charity Auction to Support Beirut Cultural Committee After Explosions

Charity auction to restore cultural and artistic landscape after Beirut explosion

0
Charity Auction
A charity auction to aid the restoration and reawakening of the arts and cultural landscape of Beirut. Pinterest

A charity auction to aid the restoration and reawakening of the arts and cultural landscape of Beirut, which saw tragic explosions on August 4 this year, is all set to take place in November.

Titled ‘We Are All Beirut’, it is presented by British auction house Christie’s from November 4-24. A selection of the works in the auction, said Christie’s, was part of the exhibition ‘Beirut Year Zero’ which was organized recently in response to the tragic event on August 4. The proceeds of these selected works will mainly be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross. It also announced that auction proceeds will go to The Arab Funds for Arts and Culture (AFAC) to support the arts and culture community in Beirut including the Sursock Museum.

According to Rima Mismar, Director of AFAC, the aftermath of the August 4 catastrophe has struck an astounding, unprecedented blow, to civilian life as well as to the arts and culture sector in Lebanon, the very existence of which has been threatened this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The survival and sustainability of the once vibrant creative field are now in a critical condition. Recovering from the shock will require time, money, reconvening as a community to identify priorities, articulate visions and re-think the ways in which cultural production can engage with this moment in history at the local as well as global levels,” said Mismar.

Charity Auction
Charity Auction titled ‘We Are All Beirut’, it is presented by British auction house Christie’s from November 4-24. Pinterest

‘We Are All Beirut’ will auction works by artists across three spheres: the arts, the world of design, and jewelry. With works by internationally acclaimed artists such as Mona Hatoum and specifically commissioned works for the cause by Ayman Baalbaki, Serwan Baran, Abdel Rahman Katanani, and Nabil Nahas as well as iconic designs by Paulin Paulin Paulin and Herv’ van der Straaten. The jewelry segment of the sale will include exquisite lots of courteously donated by various brands and Maison’s, including Hemmerle, Boghossian, and Piaget.

“There has been a tremendous response from supporting artists, many were emotionally, economically, or physically affected by the blast. The artists’ range of nationalities reflects the multicultural fabric of Beirut, their generosity in creating and donating works is a mark of their love for the city. Beirut belongs to the art world at large and we feel it deserves international support,” shares Nabil Debs, Art Collector, and Founder of Arthaus Beirut.

Christie’s said it will announce the array of artworks and artists for the auction over the coming weeks. (IANS)

