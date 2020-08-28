Friday, August 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I Think When You Do Charity, There is Nothing to Lose: Vir...
EntertainmentLead Story

I Think When You Do Charity, There is Nothing to Lose: Vir Das

The show that released on August 21, is billed as unique and unscripted

0
Vir Das: There's nothing to lose when you do charity
Vir Das has released his latest fundraiser show "Inside Out" on his YouTube channel. Pinterest

Comedian-actor Vir Das says the idea of helping people through his craft of comedy always lets him be in a win-win situation.

Vir Das has released his latest fundraiser show “Inside Out” on his YouTube channel. He says the effort has given him an opportunity to reach out to frontline workers who risk their lives to fight Covid, as well as people who are often marginalised — like the aged.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“I think when you are doing something for charity, there is nothing to lose. I never intended to do the show in a proper show format. The whole show has developed very organically, from the basic question, ‘what will you do the first thing once the lockdown is over?’ It is a charity special in which we are bringing people together to contribute a minimum of Rs 30. It will amount to something good, will help some people! It is a win-win!”

he told IANS.

The show that released on August 21, is billed as unique and unscripted.

“While scripting the final of it, I was feeling free as the content is honest and it comes from the audience. The fun is coming from the answers of the audience when they are asked what will they do. People were candid, some were vulnerable while others were just opening up while talking to me. That way, it is real,” said the comedian.

Vir Das: There's nothing to lose when you do charity
“During the lockdown, I was privileged enough to stay safe, but not everyone was”, Vir said. Pinterest

So, was there any weird or mad answers? Vir promptly replied: “Yes bro! I have to tell you, every five minutes I would get one of those crazy answers! Like, people would say they want to have sex, meet their partners, want to do drugs, they want to make-out, get married! Some would also say that they want to meet their parents, but overall I think this lockdown affected all of us. Their answers were a reflection of that! I would say that it was a privilege to let into people’s lives that way!”

Also Read: Shekhar Kapur Impressed with New Acting Talents on OTT Platforms

“I genuinely believe that privilege is something that I should pass on. You should share privilege. During the lockdown, I was privileged enough to stay safe, but not everyone was. That was the basic thought behind the charity show,” he further added.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: समाज को आइना दिखाती प्रीति अली की शॉर्ट फिल्म ‘अच्छे दिन’

Why did he opt for YouTube rather than an OTT platform, as he did for his earlier shows? “It is more inclusive when it is released on YouTube. A section of the population may or may not have subscription to OTT, but they would have access to a free platform like YouTube and the heart to donate thirty rupees,” he reasoned. (IANS)

Previous articleShekhar Kapur Impressed with New Acting Talents on OTT Platforms
Next articleWomen “Endowed by Nature” With Better Immunity: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Women “Endowed by Nature” With Better Immunity: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aakanksha Khajuria A weaker immune response, along with a higher rate of diabetes, obesity and hypertension among men has made them more susceptible to...
Read more
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur Impressed with New Acting Talents on OTT Platforms

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the OTT space has been introducing to the world. "With cinema theatres closing...
Read more
Entertainment

Sudesh Bhosale Reveals Funny Anecdote About His First Break

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Sudesh Bhosale has revealed a funny anecdote from the days when he got his Bollywood break in the 1988 film, Zalzala. "Asha (Bhosle) ji...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,084FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Women “Endowed by Nature” With Better Immunity: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aakanksha Khajuria A weaker immune response, along with a higher rate of diabetes, obesity and hypertension among men has made them more susceptible to...
Read more

I Think When You Do Charity, There is Nothing to Lose: Vir Das

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Comedian-actor Vir Das says the idea of helping people through his craft of comedy always lets him be in a win-win situation. Vir Das has...
Read more

Shekhar Kapur Impressed with New Acting Talents on OTT Platforms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the OTT space has been introducing to the world. "With cinema theatres closing...
Read more

Sudesh Bhosale Reveals Funny Anecdote About His First Break

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Sudesh Bhosale has revealed a funny anecdote from the days when he got his Bollywood break in the 1988 film, Zalzala. "Asha (Bhosle) ji...
Read more

Quit Smoking To Prevent Atrial Fibrillation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have urged people with atrial fibrillation -- the most common heart rhythm disorder -- to quit smoking if they want to reduce stroke...
Read more

Generate Dance For Any Music With Facebook AI System

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-origin researchers at Facebook AI have developed a system that enables a machine to generate a dance for any input music, creating original, creative...
Read more

Cause Of Work Burnout

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For every person the 'work' that he or she does, has a deep, personal meaning and interpretation. For someone it can be a means...
Read more

Purple Fruit And Veggies Rich In Nutrients: Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People are moving towards a healthier lifestyle which focuses on a nutritious diet. To that end, one is choosing to incorporate more vegetables for...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,084FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x