5 Proven Ways to Get Cheap Youtube Views Easy: Tactic That Works

Youtube remains one of the most popular platforms for self-realization as a blogger. It is a vast base for billions of videos that cover every topic in the world. Even so, there still room for new personalities on this network. It is obvious that you are here because you want to know more about how to become popular on youTube. And we are happy to give you the knowledge!

First of all, you must understand that one of the most important metrics that you may be concerned about is the number of views that you get. So, in this article, we would like to highlight the most effective strategies to use if you want to get more views on YouTube without paying too much. Let’s get a closer look!

Buying Metrics

This is quite a controversial method, but if use it properly, the result will be in your favor. Paid services work effectively for giving your channel a jumpstart. Because of the big crowd of bloggers occupying every niche, it can be hard to squeeze in between folks who started their channels a while ago. So purchases have to serve one goal – bring you out in the spotlight, where occasional users will notice you. For beginners, it is also a method to create a base for their future community. Besides, nowadays you can choose a trustworthy service and enjoy high-quality results, like why wouldn’t one buy cheap youtube comments from real person? Yes, you have read it right – a real person, not a mindless bot. Welcome to the 21st century, folks!

However, you must remember a few rules that will help you to avoid problems and mistakes:

Check the service you choose twice

Plan your purchases

Don’t buy grand numbers at once (YouTube may consider such jumps as a fraud and ban you)

Care for organic growth, as the purchased metrics are only a helping tool

Narrow Down Your Range Of Topics

Generally speaking, choose a niche, then occupy a certain aspect of it closely, and you’re a doll. The more exquisite is the content, the bigger is the opportunity to stick your videos to similar ones. That is how YouTube works – it suggests new videos basing on the ones you have already watched. For example, if you nail how to make sushi – just dive in. If you are a professional shoemaker – show us how shoes are made! The secret is that if you have many related videos, they would appear before all others, thus providing you more views on all your uploads.

To illustrate the case, let’s go back to sushi making.

You are a pro at making rolls, so you upload some how-to’s on your channel. And each video covers the specifics of a particular roll, like Philadelphia with salmon. Well, if your viewer watched one how-to, it is natural that he wants to see how other types of sushi are made! And if you have a series of how-to’s – California’s, Hot Rolls, Dragons – these videos will appear in the Suggestions area first, because they are related. Thus, again, you will be able to increase your number of views and gain new followers.

Create The Most Attractive Thumbnails

Thumbnail is a small picture that is visible to the user when he surfs through YouTube. And this is the first image that represents your content to the viewer, and it is extremely important as it catches his or hers attention and drives them to your channel. So your task is to create compelling thumbnail pics. Here are some useful tips on how to do it:

Never use stills from your video. This type of thumbnail is not the most attractive to the user, although there can be exceptions.

Use pleasant and vibrant colors, preferably orange, blue, and yellow

Your thumbnail has to give an understanding of what is going to happen in the video. If you are making sushi, then place some on your image

Make sure that the thumbnail helps the viewer to realize that your video is what he is searching for. That can be made by image rules, mentioned above, and adding a short text that underlines the matter

Make The Most From YouTube’s Features

Youtube is a very high-developed platform, and it has many tools that may come in hand to the blogger. It is important to be at least familiar with them. So the first thing that a willing one has to conquer is Playlists. As we have spoken of getting in the Suggestions area, creating playlists can also improve the quantity of views incoming to your channel. When videos are grouped in relevant playlists, you can easily gain more views due to the laziness of the average users. You see, the videos from the same playlist will begin playing automatically, unless the viewer cancels the action manually. As people tend to let videos play rather than make a few more actions, you will get more.

Another vital thing to use on YouTube is keywords and tags. Some marketers consider them as practically useless, but it is not like that at all. Keywords and tagging are a categorizing tool on Youtube, and this platform loves organizing. Also, adding relevant keywords are helping users to find your video through the search field.

Fun fact: since YouTube is a part of Google, the videos may appear in the general Google search results. And hashtags that are written properly, increase your chance to get in the top results on Google.

Create The Best Content That You Can

The proven tactic to get more views is to produce something unique, that would cover up any flaws that you may have. Putting more effort into creating your videos will always be appreciated by viewers, and your current rank will not matter at this point. That is how all the social media work – no matter how much money you throw on promotion, no matter what method you use, if there’s nothing interesting and engaging to see on your profile, people will just leave. For one moment, you can feel like its working, but then your rates will fall, and the glory will fade. There can be no rules for creating the best content because it is impossible to predict what people will prefer. But here are the tips that will help you to make a high-quality product that covers any theme:

Get the proper equipment, at least for light and stability. Modern smartphones may have cameras good enough for filming, yet the tripod is vital for avoiding shaky images. Professional lightboxes and diffusers can be expensive, but there are ways to make a needed minimum at home.

