Friday, October 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

People with positive affect are less likely to experience memory decline as they age

0
Memory Decline
The result, published in the journal Psychological Science, adds to a growing body of research on positive affect's role in healthy aging. Unsplash

People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful — what psychologists call “positive affect” — are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say researchers.

The result, published in the journal Psychological Science, adds to a growing body of research on positive affect’s role in healthy aging.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“We may wish some memories could last a lifetime, but many physical and emotional factors can negatively impact our ability to retain information throughout life,” said study authors from Northwestern University in the US.

For the findings, the research team analyzed data from 991 middle-aged and older US adults who participated in a national study conducted at three time periods — between 1995 and 1996, 2004 and 2006, and 2013 and 2014.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In each assessment, participants reported on a range of positive emotions they had experienced during the past 30 days.

Memory Decline
Areas of future research might address the pathways that could connect positive affect and memory, such as physical health or social relationships, the study noted. Unsplash

In the final two assessments, participants also completed tests of memory performance. These tests consisted of recalling words immediately after their presentation and again 15 minutes later.

The researchers examined the association between positive affect and memory decline, accounting for age, gender, education, depression, negative affect, and extraversion.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यूपी ने कोरोना को बनाया व्यवसाय का साधन

“Our findings showed that memory declined with age,” said study senior author Claudia Haase, an associate professor at Northwestern University.

“However, individuals with higher levels of positive affect had a less steep memory decline over the course of almost a decade,” added Emily Hittner, a Ph.D. graduate of Northwestern University and the paper’s lead author.

Also Read: Making Orphaned and Abandoned Children Self-reliant

Areas of future research might address the pathways that could connect positive affect and memory, such as physical health or social relationships, the study noted. (IANS)

Previous articleBCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR
Next articleLocalized Content Driving New Customers in Amazon Prime Video

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Localized Content Driving New Customers in Amazon Prime Video

NewsGram Desk - 0
Riding on localized content being churned out in countries like India, the number of Prime members who stream Prime Video grew by more than...
Read more
Health & Fitness

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Localized Content Driving New Customers in Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Riding on localized content being churned out in countries like India, the number of Prime members who stream Prime Video grew by more than...
Read more

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh To Get State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up the State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), a state-level body that will...
Read more

Is Intelligence Necessary When It Comes to Making Money- Greatway Financial Weighs In

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Intelligence might help you score well on a math test or enable success in academia, but it’s not necessarily a determining factor...
Read more

Are Instant Personal Loans In India Easily Available

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shubhi Gupta All of us go through a bad phase in life when we are in need of instant money but are short of...
Read more

Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 14-year-old boy who had developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of rare Guillian-Barre Syndrome -- where the immune system attacks the nerves, due...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada