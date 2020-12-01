Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Chemical Compounds In Green Tea And Dark Chocolate Can Block The Virus
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Chemical Compounds In Green Tea And Dark Chocolate Can Block The Virus

Dark chocolate reduced Mpro activity by about half and

0
Compounds
Green tea has five tested chemical compounds that bind to different sites. Pixabay

In a unique study, researchers have claimed that chemical compounds in foods or beverages like green tea, muscadine grapes, and dark chocolate can bind to and block the function of a particular enzyme, or protease, in the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.

“Proteases are important to the health and viability of cells and viruses. If proteases are inhibited, cells cannot perform many important functions – like replication, for example,” said study author De-Yu Xie from the North Carolina State University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“One of our lab’s focuses is to find nutraceuticals in food or medicinal plants that inhibit either how a virus attaches to human cells or the propagation of a virus in human cells,” Xie added.

In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, the research team performed both computer simulations and lab studies showing how the so-called “main protease” (Mpro) in the SARS-CoV-2 virus reacted when confronted with a number of different plant chemical compounds already known for their potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

“Mpro in SARS-CoV-2 is required for the virus to replicate and assemble itself. If we can inhibit or deactivate this protease, the virus will die,” Xie said.

compound
Dark chocolate reduced Mpro activity by about half. Pixabay

Computer simulations showed that the studied chemical compounds from green tea, two varieties of muscadine grapes, cacao powder, and dark chocolate were able to bind to different portions of Mpro.

“Mpro has a portion that is like a ‘pocket’ that was ‘filled’ by the chemical compounds. When this pocket was filled, the protease lost its important function,” Xie explained. Lab experiments also showed similar results. The chemical compounds in green tea and muscadine grapes were very successful at inhibiting Mpro’s function; chemical compounds in cacao powder and dark chocolate reduced Mpro activity by about half.

ALSO READ: WHO: Covid19 Threatens To Reverse Important Gains Made To Control Malaria

“Green tea has five tested chemical compounds that bind to different sites in the pocket on Mpro, essentially overwhelming it to inhibit its function,” Xie said. “Muscadine grapes contain these inhibitory chemicals in their skins and seeds.

Plants use these compounds to protect themselves, so it is not surprising that plant leaves and skins contain these beneficial compounds,” the author noted. (IANS)

Previous articlePost-Antibiotic Era Is A Threat To Global Health
Next articleU.S President-Elect Joe Biden Names Top Economic Officials

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

A Plant-Based Diet Improves Cardiometabolic Risk Factors In Overweight Individuals

NewsGram Desk - 0
A plant-based diet boosts after-meal burn, leads to weight loss, and improves cardiometabolic risk factors in overweight individuals, say researchers. "Over the course of years...
Read more
Business

India’s Manufacturing Sector Lost Growth Momentum In November

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in November, as a slower order flow and Covid-related restrictions impacted output. Consequently, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit...
Read more
Business

4 Ways To Maintain Communities In Isolation

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Joniel Suezo Due to the on-going lockdown restrictions and the risk of COVID-19, many of us have spent a lot more time alone this...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Plant-Based Diet Improves Cardiometabolic Risk Factors In Overweight Individuals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A plant-based diet boosts after-meal burn, leads to weight loss, and improves cardiometabolic risk factors in overweight individuals, say researchers. "Over the course of years...
Read more

India’s Manufacturing Sector Lost Growth Momentum In November

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in November, as a slower order flow and Covid-related restrictions impacted output. Consequently, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit...
Read more

4 Ways To Maintain Communities In Isolation

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Joniel Suezo Due to the on-going lockdown restrictions and the risk of COVID-19, many of us have spent a lot more time alone this...
Read more

Report: Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 On Average For Servicing Their Smartphones

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When it came to out-of-warranty smartphones, customers in India spend Rs 2,400 on average on servicing their devices, a new report revealed on Tuesday. One in...
Read more

Indian Tunes At The Grammy Award Nominations This Year

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid all the noise about snubs and transparency, there are a few Indian tunes that have struck the right note at the Grammy Award...
Read more

Revamp Your Workspace By These Seven Simple Step

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the era of social distancing where work from home has become the new norm, establishing a work-life balance can be tricky especially when...
Read more

A Tribute To India’s Textile Heritage- Showcasing India’s Textile Arts Digital Museum

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Erstwhile royal families and historic properties have come together to pay tribute to India's textile heritage by working with karigars (or local artisan designers)...
Read more

U.S President-Elect Joe Biden Names Top Economic Officials

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to introduce the top economic officials they have picked for their administration at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada