Sunday, October 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Chicago: The 'Rattiest' City in US for Sixth Consecutive Year
EnvironmentLead StoryUSA

Chicago: The ‘Rattiest’ City in US for Sixth Consecutive Year

The presence of rodents became so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued rodent control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes

0
Chicago named 'rattiest' city in US for 6th consecutive yr
Chicago has been named as the 'rattiest' city in the US for the sixth consecutive year. Unsplash

Chicago has been named as the ‘rattiest’ city in the US for the sixth consecutive year due to an increased visibility of rodents all across the ‘Windy City’.

The development on Saturday was announced by Orkin, an Atlanta-based pest control service, ranks US cities based on the number of new rodent treatments from September 1 to August 31 of each year.

This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Rats have taken to the streets of Chicago… And for the sixth consecutive time, the Windy City takes the top spot,”

Xinhua news agency quoted a statement posted on orkin’s website.

“New to the Top 10 this year is Baltimore, taking the eighth spot, and moving into the Top 20 is San Diego, rising 13 spots to secure the #19 ranking,” it added.

In an unprecedented year, the visibility of rodents has increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike.

Chicago named 'rattiest' city in US for 6th consecutive yr
In an unprecedented year, the visibility of rodents has increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike. Unsplash

As reported in the spring, the coronavirus pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources, said the statement.

“Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior,” it said.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Loves His Character In ‘Chhalaang’

The presence of rodents became so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued rodent control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses, the statement said

“As we approach colder months, rodent activity will only continue increasing as these pests seek shelter in warm areas with available food and water.”

“As the US population spends more time at home this season, residents should pay extra attention to the attractants that entice rats and mice,” it added. (IANS)

Previous articleFacebook Pull-Outs Over 22 Lakh Advertisements And Posts
Next articleAmitabh Bachchan’s Work Mantra Is An Inspiration For Abhishek Bachchan

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more
Environment

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017. Researchers at the ARC Centre...
Read more
Entertainment

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017. Researchers at the ARC Centre...
Read more

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more

NPA Weakens Banks’ Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-performing assets (NPA) of a bank weakens the monetary policy transmission and loan growth rate, said a recent working paper prepared by the staff...
Read more

Asteroid Bennu to Promise Pristine ET Material From Space, says NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a NASA spacecraft gets ready for the historic moment to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface on October 20, this pristine remnant...
Read more

Here Are the Solutions to Your Back Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As vital as the spine is for the body, problems occuring due to the sedentary lifestyle in lockdown have amplified manifold in...
Read more

Badhaai Ho Turns 2: Here’s What Ayushmannn Khurrana Has to Say

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ayushmannn Khurrana-starrer comedy, Badhaai Ho, released two years ago on this day. The actor says he has been trying to normalise taboo conversations...
Read more

Leopard Attacks: UP Forest Department Officials Roll Out Safety Guidelines For Farmers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a seemingly bizarre diktat, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department officials have asked farmers in Bijnor and adjoining districts to beat drums, wear helmets...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada