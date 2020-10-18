Chicago: The ‘Rattiest’ City in US for Sixth Consecutive Year

Chicago has been named as the ‘rattiest’ city in the US for the sixth consecutive year due to an increased visibility of rodents all across the ‘Windy City’.

The development on Saturday was announced by Orkin, an Atlanta-based pest control service, ranks US cities based on the number of new rodent treatments from September 1 to August 31 of each year.

This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Rats have taken to the streets of Chicago… And for the sixth consecutive time, the Windy City takes the top spot,”

Xinhua news agency quoted a statement posted on orkin’s website.

“New to the Top 10 this year is Baltimore, taking the eighth spot, and moving into the Top 20 is San Diego, rising 13 spots to secure the #19 ranking,” it added.

In an unprecedented year, the visibility of rodents has increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike.

As reported in the spring, the coronavirus pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources, said the statement.

“Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior,” it said.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Loves His Character In ‘Chhalaang’

The presence of rodents became so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued rodent control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses, the statement said

“As we approach colder months, rodent activity will only continue increasing as these pests seek shelter in warm areas with available food and water.”

“As the US population spends more time at home this season, residents should pay extra attention to the attractants that entice rats and mice,” it added. (IANS)