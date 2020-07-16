Thursday, July 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Childhood Abuse Can Lead To Heart Disease Risk In Women
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Childhood Abuse Can Lead To Heart Disease Risk In Women

Women were also more likely to experience a higher number of types of childhood maltreatment

0
abuse on women
The findings showed that emotional neglect was the most common type of childhood maltreatment (22.5 percent), followed by physical abuse in men (21.1 percent) and emotional abuse in women (17.9 percent). Pixabay

Women are more likely to have heart disease following a childhood that involved maltreatment including physical abuse, sexual abuse, or neglect, warns researchers.

The findings, published in the journal Heart, also revealed that adults who experienced various forms of maltreatment in their childhood appear to have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

Follow us on Twitter to stay updated!!

Previous studies suggested that childhood maltreatment is associated with an increased risk for many adverse mental and physical health outcomes, including cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in adulthood. “There is also little evidence of how the association between maltreatment in childhood and CVD differs by sex and age,” the study authors from the University of Bristol in the UK, wrote.

For the results, the research team set out to assess and compare associations between childhood maltreatment and cardiovascular disease in men and women in the UK as well as possible age differences and associations with early-onset CVD. They analyzed responses to an online mental health questionnaire completed by 157,311 participants from the UK Biobank – and international health database designed to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide range of serious and life-threatening illnesses.

abuse on women
The findings, published in the journal Heart, also revealed that adults who experienced various forms of maltreatment in their childhood appear to have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Pixabay

The people selected had information on physical, sexual or emotional abuse, or emotional or physical neglect.

The findings showed that emotional neglect was the most common type of childhood maltreatment (22.5 percent), followed by physical abuse in men (21.1 percent) and emotional abuse in women (17.9 percent).

The study that all types of maltreatment were associated with increased risk of CVD in both sexes but all forms of maltreatment were more prevalent in women except for physical abuse, which was more prevalent in men.

Also Read: Here’s Why Pregnant Women Should be Beware of UTIs

Women were also more likely to experience a higher number of types of childhood maltreatment – 4.6 percent of women experienced four or more types of maltreatment, compared with 2.7 percent of men. Younger participants also reported a higher number of maltreatment types, especially women.

When only medical records and measured blood pressure were considered, the occurrence of CVD was lower, but the same sex and age patterns were observed. “All types of maltreatment were associated with a higher risk of CVD in both men and women, with stronger associations in the latter and in younger participants, but some age differences disappeared when only early-onset CVD was considered,” the authors concluded. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding
Next articleCan Astrology Be Able To Predict Death?

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Can Astrology Be Able To Predict Death?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A lot of us use astrology to make predictions in our lives – often to great effect. Astrology has been used time and again...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more
Education

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,982FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Can Astrology Be Able To Predict Death?

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
A lot of us use astrology to make predictions in our lives – often to great effect. Astrology has been used time and again...
Read more

Childhood Abuse Can Lead To Heart Disease Risk In Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are more likely to have heart disease following a childhood that involved maltreatment including physical abuse, sexual abuse, or neglect, warns researchers. The findings,...
Read more

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

Photography Influences Karnataka Ace Lensman’s House, Sons’ Names

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Passionate over photography, ace lensman Ravi Hongal has built his dream house in Karnataka's Belagavi city in the shape of a camera, while his...
Read more

Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about...
Read more

Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home for adults and online classes for children amid the lockdown has led to almost everyone spending lots of time in front...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,982FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada