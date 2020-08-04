Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Childhood Trauma Linked to Faster Ageing
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Childhood Trauma Linked to Faster Ageing

Kids who suffer trauma from abuse or violence early in life show biological signs of ageing faster

0
Experiencing childhood trauma makes body, brain age faster
Trauma exposure is associated with all three different signs of biological ageing. Pixabay

Children who suffer trauma from abuse or violence early in life show biological signs of ageing faster than children who have never experienced adversity, say researchers.

The study, published in the journal Psychological Bulletin, examined three different signs of biological ageing — early puberty, cellular ageing and changes in brain structure — and found that trauma exposure was associated with all three.

“Exposure to adversity in childhood is a powerful predictor of health outcomes later in life–not only mental health outcomes like depression and anxiety but also physical health outcomes like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer,” said study author Katie McLaughlin from the Harvard University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Our study suggests that experiencing violence can make the body age more quickly at a biological level, which may help to explain that connection,” McLaughlin added. Previous research found mixed evidence on whether childhood adversity is always linked to accelerated ageing. For the current study, the research team decided to look separately at two categories of adversity: threat-related adversity, such as abuse and violence, and deprivation-related adversity, such as physical or emotional neglect or poverty.

Experiencing childhood trauma makes body, brain age faster
Children who experienced poverty or neglect did not show signs of early ageing. Pixabay

The researchers performed a meta-analysis of almost 80 studies, with more than 116,000 total participants. They found that children who suffered threat-related trauma such as violence or abuse were more likely to enter puberty early and also showed signs of accelerated ageing on a cellular level. However, children who experienced poverty or neglect did not show either of those signs of early ageing. In a second analysis, the team systematically reviewed 25 studies with more than 3,253 participants that examined how early-life adversity affects brain development.

They found that adversity was associated with reduced cortical thickness – a sign of ageing because the cortex thins as people age. However, different types of adversity were associated with cortical thinning in different parts of the brain. Trauma and violence were associated with thinning in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, which is involved in social and emotional processing.

Experiencing childhood trauma makes body, brain age faster
Trauma and violence were associated with thinning in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, which is involved in social and emotional processing. Pixabay

Also Read: Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

While deprivation was more often associated with thinning in the frontoparietal, default mode and visual networks, which are involved in sensory and cognitive processing.The new research underscores the need for early interventions to help avoid those consequences.

“The fact that we see such consistent evidence for faster ageing at such a young age suggests that the biological mechanisms that contribute to health disparities are set in motion very early in life,” McLaughlin said.

“This means that efforts to prevent these health disparities must also begin during childhood,” McLaughlin added. (IANS)

Previous articleOld Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity
Next articleSachin Tendulkar Lends Support to a Cause Dedicated to Help Slum Dwellers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Understand the Meaning of All Symbols of Lord Shiva

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahadev or Lord Shiva is one of the most complex deity of Hindus. He is the Destroyer and the Transformer. He is the Auspicious...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look

NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that nespresso capsules come in handy, you can store them in to your kitchen. This is the best way to easily get one...
Read more
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan Expresses Loneliness on Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a lonely mood this Monday. He took to Instagram to share a picture from one of his photo shoots....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,964FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Understand the Meaning of All Symbols of Lord Shiva

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahadev or Lord Shiva is one of the most complex deity of Hindus. He is the Destroyer and the Transformer. He is the Auspicious...
Read more

5 Stylish Nespresso Pod Holders for a Classy Kitchen Look

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that nespresso capsules come in handy, you can store them in to your kitchen. This is the best way to easily get one...
Read more

Varun Dhawan Expresses Loneliness on Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a lonely mood this Monday. He took to Instagram to share a picture from one of his photo shoots....
Read more

Sachin Tendulkar Lends Support to a Cause Dedicated to Help Slum Dwellers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar recently came forward to support a cause dedicated to ensure that essentials duly reached slum dwellers during the COVID-19...
Read more

Childhood Trauma Linked to Faster Ageing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who suffer trauma from abuse or violence early in life show biological signs of ageing faster than children who have never experienced adversity,...
Read more

Old Branch of Immune System May Influence Covid-19 Severity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the immune system's oldest branches, called complement, may be influencing the severity of Covid-19 disease, say researchers. The study, published in the journal...
Read more

Experts’ Advice: Be Careful of Fake Anti-Covid Drug Ads

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Bharat Upadhyay With India crossing 18 lakh cases in seven months, fake drugs to fight the coronavirus abound in the market, their advertisements cover...
Read more

US Virologists Report Possible Therapeutic Treatment for SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world scrambles to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, virologists in the US have reported a possible therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,964FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada