Saturday, January 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Childhood Trauma Is Linked To Multiple Sclerosis
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Childhood Trauma Is Linked To Multiple Sclerosis

Childhood trauma in a wide range of neurological symptoms

0
Multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is a progressive autoimmune disease. Pixabay

Childhood trauma could affect the trajectory of multiple sclerosis development and response to treatment in adulthood, a new study suggests. Multiple sclerosis is a progressive autoimmune disease in which the body attacks and strips away the protective coating around neurons, resulting in a wide range of neurological symptoms.

In a mice-based study, researchers found that mice that had experienced stress when young were more likely to develop the autoimmune disorder and less likely to respond to a common treatment.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Mice that had early-life trauma were more susceptible to experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) disease development and suffered prolonged motor paralysis with severe neuronal damage in the central nervous system, which we found was caused by a heightened immune response,” said researcher Yee Ming Khaw from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the US.

In the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the team studied a mouse model of multiple sclerosis. The mice were genetically susceptible to experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, the model most widely used for studying MS.

Multiple sclerosis
The protective coating around neurons results in a wide range of neurological symptoms. Pixabay

The researchers watched the development and progression of EAE in mice that had been briefly separated from their mother and given a saline injection while young and compared it with mice that had not experienced the same stress.

ALSO READ: Happy Childhood May Lower Drug Risk Among Teens

The researchers traced the EAE triggers to the immune system — in particular, a receptor on immune cells that binds to the stress hormone norepinephrine. The researchers found that childhood stress in the mice triggered a prolonged release of norepinephrine. The receptor was activated for long periods of time, which led the cells to decrease their expression – leaving the immune system less equipped to respond to the stress and inflammation of EAE.

Importantly, mice that developed EAE after stress in their childhood trauma did not respond to treatment with interferon beta, one of the initial therapies most widely prescribed to individuals with multiple sclerosis. (IANS)

Previous articleNetflix Testing Sleep Time Feature On Android
Next articleHard Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Sayani Gupta States Revolutionary Nature Of Short Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sayani Gupta, whose short film Shameless is trying to secure an Oscars entry, says this form of filmmaking has always been revolutionary in...
Read more
Lead Story

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more
India

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building - the headquarters...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Sayani Gupta States Revolutionary Nature Of Short Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sayani Gupta, whose short film Shameless is trying to secure an Oscars entry, says this form of filmmaking has always been revolutionary in...
Read more

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building - the headquarters...
Read more

There Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that vaccines are now giving a window of opportunity to bring the...
Read more

Many Americans Are Hesitant To Take Covid Shots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One-third of people in the US are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,...
Read more

Taking a Regular Afternoon Nap Can Keep Your Brain Sharp, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a regular afternoon nap can keep your brain sharp as a new study suggests that afternoon napping is linked to better mental agility. The...
Read more

“One who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood”, Says Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Nawazuddin Siddiqui begs to differ when you tell him he is typecast in a particular kind of roles. He insists it is the Bollywood...
Read more

Hard Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forewarned is forearmed. This was exactly what China suppressed when it came to the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan and other parts...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada