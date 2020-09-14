Monday, September 14, 2020
Childlike Is Easiest Way To Evolve Body Movements: Actor Vidyut Jammwal
Childlike Is Easiest Way To Evolve Body Movements: Actor Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal: Being childlike the easiest way to evolve body movements

Action star Vidyut Jammwal has launched a fitness movement using basic techniques of Kalari Freestyle. The actor says being childlike is the easiest way to evolve your body movements.

In a video on his Youtube channel, Vidyut demonstrates a few easy-to-perform movements.

“Going back to the actions of a child is the road map to fitness, wellness and discovering ourselves. Every action of a child from birth is governed by nature. As we grow, we lack continuous practice, and so we forget the natural rhythm of actions and lose fitness,” he said.

He added: “Through the basic techniques of Kalari Freestyle, one can bring back their natural instincts. These are patterns we notice in children. Being childlike is the easiest way to evolve your body movements.”

Also Read: Asthma Patients Prescribed Dangerous Amounts Of Steroid Tablets: Study

Recently, Vidyut revealed that he calls popular American actor-martial artiste Michael Jai White the “spiritual gangster”. White is a guest on Vidyut’s chat show “X-Rayed By Vidyut”, which aims at shedding light on the lives of martial artistes and fighters.

Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally-released film “Khuda Haafiz”, which is set to have a sequel “Khuda Haafiz Chapter II”. (IANS)

Asthma Patients Prescribed Dangerous Amounts Of Steroid Tablets: Study

