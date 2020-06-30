Here’s How Children are Coping up with Online Classes

Although online learning has gained momentum during the lockdown, the shift to online classes has raised many concerns among the parents.

Around half, 48 percent of parents are worried about their child developing some health issues related to the increased screen time. Slightly lesser have concerns about technical issues (low internet speed, etc.) and reduced face time with teachers (43 percent), says a survey by YouGov.

Data collected online by YouGov Omnibus among 1,015 parents in the country between 16th and 22nd June 2020 using a panel of over 6 million people worldwide. It is representative of the adult online population in the country.

Although the use of learning apps is not new to many families, the lockdown has triggered the use of these platforms. More than half of the parents (55 percent) claimed their child has now subscribed to some online education app during the lockdown, although before the pandemic only 40 percent were subscribed to these apps, highlighting the increase in subscriptions during the period of the lockdown.

Talking about the e-learning space, Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India, said, “The current situation has increased the popularity of e-learning platforms and has opened up a great opportunity for those in the online education business. In the days to come, e-learning will assume greater relevance, and hence it is imperative to review the changing needs of students as well as their parents and address their concerns in the most effective way.”

Despite 24 percent of parents admitting to their child adapting very well to the virtual model of education with no difficulties and 52 percent claiming their child has adjusted to it now after some initial difficulties, many are anxious about their children’s mental wellness getting affected due to the absence of classmates or friends.

More than a third have other concerns such as lack of discipline due to the absence of a teacher, lesser or no co-curricular activities, or having a hard time keeping the kids motivated to attend online classes.

At present, seven in ten parents confirmed their child’s reliance on online classes conducted by schools or colleges in order to educate themselves during the lockdown. Amongst these, some are dependent solely on these classes (44 percent), while others are taking them along with homeschooling (28 percent).

The rest of the children are being homeschooled without any online classes (17 percent) or not engaging in any form of learning due to a lack of resources (11 percent).

Furthermore, close to half (48 percent) are confident (extremely or very) about their child’s ability to independently learn from an online platform.

Nearly half of the parents are either not very or not at all comfortable with sending their children back to school as the country entered the first phase of the unlock. A quarter is ½somewhat comfortable’ while another quarter, (26 percent) are extremely or very comfortable with the return.

Parents in Eastern India are more concerned about their child’s return and more than two-thirds (68 percent) stated their hesitation in sending them back to school.

When it comes to the future of their child’s education, parents are concerned and a majority (61 percent) agree that the Covid-19 pandemic will end up hampering their overall education to a ‘very great’ or ‘great extent’. (IANS)