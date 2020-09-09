Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Children Exposed to Tobacco Have Higher Rates of Hospital Admissions: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Children Exposed to Tobacco Have Higher Rates of Hospital Admissions: Study

Exposure to secondhand smoke is related to substantial morbidity in children

0
Secondhand smoke sends more kids to the hospital: Study
Tobacco smoke exposure also increased the risk of pediatric patients having respiratory-related procedures performed while in the emergency department. Unsplash

Children who are exposed to tobacco have higher rates of hospital admissions after visiting emergency departments or urgent care facilities, warn researchers.

The study, published in the journal Pediatric Research, found that tobacco smoke exposure also increased the risk of pediatric patients having respiratory-related procedures performed while in the emergency department, as well as medications prescribed.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“We know that exposure to secondhand smoke is related to substantial morbidity in children,” said study author Ashley Merianos from the University of Cincinnati in the US.

“Children who are exposed to tobacco smoke are more likely to have more infectious diagnostic, lab and radiologic tests during their emergency visit than children who are unexposed,” she explained.

Secondhand smoke sends more kids to the hospital: Study
Kids exposed to tobacco smoke were 24 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital than unexposed children.
Unsplash

The study compared 380 children exposed to tobacco smoke with 1,140 children not exposed, matching the children in regards to age, sex, race and ethnicity.

Kids exposed to tobacco smoke were 24 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital than unexposed children, which Merianos says emphasizes that possible tobacco smoke exposure may contribute to related illness severity.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: एलजी यूप्लस ने विकसित किया सिमलेस सेलुलर तकनीक

According to the researchers, children in the exposed group were also nearly eight times more likely to have suctioning performed with a BBG nasal aspirator and over seven times more likely to receive steroids during their visit.

Of children in both groups with asthma, kids exposed to tobacco smoke were 27 times more likely to receive steroids during their emergency department visit and over 15 times more likely to receive albuterol, a bronchodilator used to treat asthma attacks.

Secondhand smoke sends more kids to the hospital: Study
Kids exposed to tobacco smoke were 27 times more likely to receive steroids during their emergency department visit  Unsplash

Children exposed to tobacco smoke were also at increased odds of having laboratory tests (5.72 times ordered), and radiologic tests (4.73 times), as well as various infectious diagnostic tests (2.68 times).

Also Read: Chef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors

The findings showed that children who were ages one or younger had the highest levels of exposure to tobacco smoke, likely due to their inability to leave environments in which tobacco is being smoked, explained Merianos.

“Standardized tobacco control initiatives may help overburdened health care facilities by decreasing resource utilization attributed to tobacco smoke exposure,” the study authors wrote.

“Targeting children with potential tobacco smoke exposure-related chief complaints (e.g., cough) and illnesses (e.g., asthma) may also help to reduce related morbidity and potentially preventable future health care visits,” the team noted. (IANS)

Previous articleChef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors
Next articleTransgender Americans Face Voting Issues in 2020 Presidential Election : Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Transgender Americans Face Voting Issues in 2020 Presidential Election : Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
One segment of the electorate may be unable to vote if poll workers are not able to certify their identity. It is the reality facing hundreds of thousands of transgender Americans in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. An...
Read more
India

Chef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta What started as the craze for a handphone photo of "Smoked caramelized apple with buttermilk yolk and a rose macaroon" around 357...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dutch Engineers Working on ‘Smart’ Mask to Monitor Wearer’s Temperature

NewsGram Desk - 0
Physicians and engineers in the Netherlands said they are developing a “smart mask” that uses sensors and data to monitor a wearer's temperature and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Transgender Americans Face Voting Issues in 2020 Presidential Election : Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
One segment of the electorate may be unable to vote if poll workers are not able to certify their identity. It is the reality facing hundreds of thousands of transgender Americans in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. An...
Read more

Children Exposed to Tobacco Have Higher Rates of Hospital Admissions: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children who are exposed to tobacco have higher rates of hospital admissions after visiting emergency departments or urgent care facilities, warn researchers. The study, published...
Read more

Chef Ranveer Brar Launches #MakingMillionCount for Indian Street Vendors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta What started as the craze for a handphone photo of "Smoked caramelized apple with buttermilk yolk and a rose macaroon" around 357...
Read more

Dutch Engineers Working on ‘Smart’ Mask to Monitor Wearer’s Temperature

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Physicians and engineers in the Netherlands said they are developing a “smart mask” that uses sensors and data to monitor a wearer's temperature and...
Read more

Coding Emerges as the Highest Searched Online Course Amid Pandemic

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta While traditional channels of education are disrupted due to the pandemic, those in pursuit of knowledge have discovered a big fountain of...
Read more

7 Nutrient Deficiencies Common in Women and How to Manage Them

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta There can be many reasons why women develop nutrient deficiencies - an improper diet, hectic schedule, and even a lack of knowledge...
Read more

Here’s What Indians Are Most Fearful About With Regard to The Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India now has close to 4.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and has overtaken Brazil to become the second most infected country in the world...
Read more

Everything You Need To Know About ‘Post Covid-19 Syndrome’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The effect of the ongoing pandemic has rippled through the whole healthcare ecosystem; and healthcare workers continue to battle on the frontlines to treat...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x