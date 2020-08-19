Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Large Number of Children at Increased Risk of Violence, Abuse Amid Pandemic:...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Large Number of Children at Increased Risk of Violence, Abuse Amid Pandemic: UNICEF

Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries

0
COVID-19 is making global childcare crisis even worse: UNICEF chief
UNICEF is calling for giving all children access to affordable and quality childcare, from birth to their entry into the first grade of school. Wikimedia Commons

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries, leaving a large number of children at increased risk of violence, exploitation and abuse, said a global survey by UNICEF on Wednesday.

Of 136 countries that responded to the agency’s “Socio-Economic Impact Survey of Covid-19 Response”, 104 countries reported a disruption in services related to violence against children.

Around two-thirds of countries reported that at least one service had been severely affected, including South Africa, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

South Asia, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia have the highest proportion of countries reporting disruptions in the availability of services.

Kids at higher risk of violence amid Covid-19: UNICEF
As countries adopted prevention and control measures to contain Covid-19, many vital violence prevention and response services were suspended or interrupted as a result. Pexels

“We are just beginning to fully understand the damage done to children because of their increased exposure to violence during pandemic lockdowns,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, said in a statement.

“Ongoing school closures and movement restrictions have left some children stuck at home with increasingly stressed abusers. The subsequent impact on protection services and social workers means children have nowhere to turn for help.”

As countries adopted prevention and control measures to contain Covid-19, many vital violence prevention and response services were suspended or interrupted as a result.

More than half of the countries reported disruptions in case management, referral services and home visits by child welfare and social workers to children and women at risk of abuse.

Violence prevention programmes, children’s access to child welfare authorities, and national helpline services have also been affected in many countries, according to the responses.

Even before the pandemic, children’s exposure to violence was widespread, with about half of the world’s children experiencing corporal punishment at home and 1 in 3 adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 having been victimised by their intimate partner at some point in their lives.

“Child protection systems were already struggling to prevent and respond to violence against children, and now a global pandemic has both made the problem worse and tied the hands of those meant to protect those at risk,” added Fore.

Kids at higher risk of violence amid Covid-19: UNICEF
Even before the pandemic, children’s exposure to violence was widespread, with about half of the world’s children experiencing corporal punishment at home. Pixabay

In India, UNICEF is working with CHILDLINE which has been declared an emergency service by the Indian government to handle some of the immediate and long term consequences of Covid-19 related to protection of children.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana on Resuming Shooting: It Feels Like we are Making Movies in Another Lifetime

It received 4.6 lakh calls in 21 days from March 20 to April 10.

Nearly 10,000 of these were intervention cases which required CHILDLINE staff to reach the children in need of support.

Of these 30 per cent were related to Covid-19 and with a need for protection from abuse and exploitation. (IANS)

Previous articleAyushmann Khurrana on Resuming Shooting: It Feels Like we are Making Movies in Another Lifetime
Next articleBogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more
Entertainment

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more
India

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating...
Read more

Bogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zafar Abbas White collar criminals are coming up with new ways to dupe the unemployed and needy looking for government jobs. The Delhi police cyber...
Read more

Large Number of Children at Increased Risk of Violence, Abuse Amid Pandemic: UNICEF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries, leaving a large number of children at increased risk...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana on Resuming Shooting: It Feels Like we are Making Movies in Another Lifetime

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to film shooting in October, for the first time since the Covid outbreak, and he feels it should be a...
Read more

12% Increase in Cancer Cases Across India in 5 Years, Predicts Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There will be 12 percent increase in cancer cases across the country in five years as per the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020,...
Read more

Antibiotics Use May be Associated with an Increased Risk of IBD: Lancet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that antibiotics use may be associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its subtypes ulcerative colitis and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada