Ochsner Health named in Top 25 for Healthcare Supply Chain

Ochsner Health:- Ochsner Health has been included in the 15th annual Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 ranking, which recognizes U.S. health systems setting the standard for supply chain excellence.

Ochsner is an integrated healthcare system operating 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South. Its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is available in all 50 states, serving members, health plans, and employers nationally.

“We are honored to be recognized for our supply chain performance and leadership by Gartner and our esteemed peers,” said Ochsner System Vice President and Chief Supply Chain & Support Services Officer Regine Villain. “I’m proud that our leadership team has prioritized the supply chain as an integrated part of strategic imperatives and a key enabler for optimal care delivery. Our patient-first philosophy and emphasis on values of excellence and teamwork truly impact every aspect of the organization, including Supply Chain and Support Services.”

The Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 ranking is determined by both quantitative measures and expert opinion. Quantitative measures show how companies have performed in the past and establish connections between financial health, patient care quality, ESG and supply chain excellence. The opinion components offer a qualitative assessment of value chain leadership and evaluate supply chain performance.

Health systems recognized as leaders in supply chain are those advancing the digital supply chain and attracting and retaining talent in supply chain. They frequently discover innovative solutions for automation and are moving beyond resiliency and toward antifragility.

“In recent years, Ochsner has developed numerous innovations and has truly taken creative risks to ensure our supply chain remains resilient. We want to proactively address the industry challenges in that space while enabling meaningful partnerships with our vendor community,” said Villain. “From launching our own PPE manufacturing facilities, to investing in data analytics and technology, to forging partnerships across industries, we’re always working to make sure our clinicians and nurses can deliver the very best care for our patients.”

Gartner clients can read more in The Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 for 2023. More detailed analysis is available in the report The Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25. Newswise/SP