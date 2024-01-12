Media Watch: How is Taiwan fighting China’s disinformation campaign?

Media Watch: The year leading up to Saturday’s presidential election in Taiwan has been fraught with disinformation from China.

“It’s been a very challenging year for fact-checkers, researchers and the media alike. [China] is fully aware of the vulnerabilities in Taiwan’s media space and has become quite adept at striking its weak points,” Summer Chen , chief editor of the non-profit Taiwan FactCheck Center, or TFC, told Asia Fact Check Lab.

This viewpoint is echoed internationally. The University of Gothenburg in Sweden, for instance, has identified Taiwan as the society most impacted by disinformation originating from beyond its borders.

Taiwan has not been passive. It has steadily enhanced its capabilities to counter and challenge the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to disseminate its political narratives within Taiwan. However, during this time, the CCP has also gained considerable experience.

Below is AFCL’s analysis on the evolution of China’s disinformation strategies in the run-up to the imminent elections and responses from the democratic island to these tactics.

Doubts about the U.S.

Interviews with experts and fact-checkers revealed a key theme: China now prefers subtler methods of influence over its previous direct tactics in Taiwan’s elections.

And arousing skepticism towards the relationship between the United States and Taiwan is one of the most potent tools in the CCP’s toolbox.

Jaw-Nian Huang , an assistant professor at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, believes that promoting this skepticism serves China’s propaganda goals by associating closer ties with the U.S. as steering Taiwan on a course toward war with China.

Closer ties with mainland China, meanwhile, means peace – as long as Taiwan doesn’t declare independence, he said. Beijing professes to prefer achieving reunification with the island through peaceful means.

Such rhetoric allows the CCP to both covertly attack Taiwanese political factions that favor closer ties to the United States and support those that favor warmer relations with China.