Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Cholesterol Medications May Lower Cancer-Related Deaths in Women
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Cholesterol Medications May Lower Cancer-Related Deaths in Women

British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology publishes that women taking cholesterol-lowering medications are less likely to die from cancer

0
Cholesterol Medications
Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer or melanoma taking cholesterol-lowering medications are less likely to die from cancer. Pixabay

Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who are taking cholesterol-lowering medications are less likely to die from cancer, researchers said.

The analysis, published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, included 20,046, 11,719, and 6,430 women in Australia who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, respectively.

According to the researchers, the women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The research team tested the hypothesis that adherence to this drug is associated with reduced cancer-specific mortality in a homogeneous population who had used this drug before cancer diagnosis.

Cholesterol Medications
The reductions in cancer-specific mortality were more pronounced for women who adhered to statins in all three cancers although not statistically significant for melanoma. Pixabay

The more consistently women took these medications in the year after being diagnosed with cancer, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease, suggesting that the drugs may have anti-tumor effects.

The reductions in cancer-specific mortality were more pronounced for women who adhered to statins in all three cancers although not statistically significant for melanoma.

Also Read: 9 Traditional Indian Folk Theatre Forms that You Need to Know

“If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications — primarily statins — could be repurposed as adjuvant therapy to improve cancer prognosis,” said study co-author Jia-Li Feng from the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia. (IANS)

Previous articleImmediate Biomedical Waste Management Halts COVID Spread: UNIDO
Next articleIndia Rapidly Expanding High Power Supercomputers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Down Syndrome May Increase COVID Death Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that down syndrome is associated with a 10-fold increased risk for COVID-19-related death. Down syndrome (sometimes called Down's syndrome) is a condition...
Read more
India

Miss India 2020 Pageant Held Virtually Due to Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss India 2020 pageant will be held virtually the Miss India Organisation has announced. A nationwide audition to...
Read more
India

6 Designers Came Together to Help Craft Clusters Impacted by Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Six fashion designers came together to support marginalized craft clusters and those heavily impacted by the pandemic by generating livelihood opportunities for the artisans....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Down Syndrome May Increase COVID Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that down syndrome is associated with a 10-fold increased risk for COVID-19-related death. Down syndrome (sometimes called Down's syndrome) is a condition...
Read more

Miss India 2020 Pageant Held Virtually Due to Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss India 2020 pageant will be held virtually the Miss India Organisation has announced. A nationwide audition to...
Read more

6 Designers Came Together to Help Craft Clusters Impacted by Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Six fashion designers came together to support marginalized craft clusters and those heavily impacted by the pandemic by generating livelihood opportunities for the artisans....
Read more

India Rapidly Expanding High Power Supercomputers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India is fast expanding its supercomputer facilities and developing the capacity to manufacture its own supercomputers in the country, the Ministry of Science and...
Read more

Cholesterol Medications May Lower Cancer-Related Deaths in Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who are taking cholesterol-lowering medications are less likely to die from cancer, researchers said. The...
Read more

Immediate Biomedical Waste Management Halts COVID Spread: UNIDO

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) on Tuesday stressed the need to halt the spread of COVID-19 through all possible infection channels, including...
Read more

1.16L Infant Deaths in 2019 Due to Air Pollution in India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first-ever comprehensive analysis of air pollution's global impact on newborns finds that outdoor and household particulate matter pollution contributed to the deaths of...
Read more

Literature and Movies: Filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
While reading 'Chuti Nakoch', a story by writer Ashapurna Devi, he suddenly felt grabbed by the jugular. It was tough to ignore the visual...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada