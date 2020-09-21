Monday, September 21, 2020
Choose Correct Diet And Workout To Stay Motivated: Actor Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh's tips on how to stay motivated

Sunny Singh Nijjar is an Indian actor. He is from Mumbai. Singham and Shivaay as action director. Sunny Singh Nijjar made his film debut with a brief role in Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, followed by a role in Akaash Vani. Pinterest

Actor Sunny Singh says when you choose the correct diet and workout, you will always be motivated.

“It’s been quite a long that I’ve been working out, so I know what sort of workouts work for which muscle group and overall strength. I surf online if I want some new combinations of workouts, and include them in my routine,” he said.

A friend helps him with tips on food and workouts.

“There are also some people who are really inspiring and I have a friend, Gurumann who’s a very good athlete staying in the US, having a lot of knowledge and also gives guidence to everyone. I often talk to him via calls or on text to ask him about my workouts, food to eat, diet to follow if I want quick results and much more,” said Sunny.

Diet
Workout and a proper diet will help one to stay motivated, says Sunny. Unsplash

“The best thing that I learnt from him which I would recommend everyone is that there should always be a balance in the mind and body. You should meditate, workout consistently and eat right. As we’ve heard this popular quote, ‘You are what you eat’, and when you choose the correct diet and workout for yourself according to what your body needs, you’ll always be motivated and get going,” said the actor.

Sunny was last seen in the video of the song “Holi mein rangeele”, which released earlier this year. (IANS)

