Saturday, June 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Christie's Announces Art For Education
Lead StoryWorld

Christie’s Announces Art For Education

The sale features 24 original celebrity designs on eco-friendly handbags supplied by MOT

0
Art of education
Chema is a Swahili word meaning something good.Pixabay

Christie’s announces Art  Education, the inaugural celebrity art auction fundraiser to benefit the Chema Vision Children’s Center (Chema) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The online sale is produced in collaboration with LA’s art and luxury fashion retailer, Church Boutique, and the eco-fashion house Ministry of Tomorrow (MOT) powered by Christie’s charity auction partner Charitybuzz. The online auction runs from June 1-16 with an in-person preview at Christie’s New York from June 4-9.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The sale features 24 original celebrity designs on eco-friendly handbags supplied by MOT. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Chema to help fund the school’s operating budget to raise $100k. Each handbag features a unique hand-painted design created by some of Hollywood’s biggest names including Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz, Paris Jackson, Lionel Richie, Eddie Murphy, Evan Ross, Maggie Q, Usher, Raquel Bitton, Chrome Hearts and more.

The Chema school is situated in the middle of Kibera, Africa’s largest urban slum and was established to provide quality education for some of Kibera’s most vulnerable children. Many of the students are orphans or children of single parents without income to pay for school fees. Just before the pandemic, Chema was forced to relocate because the school structure was not up to code. MOT’s vegan bag production facility is located near the school and Julian Prolman, president of MOT heard about the schools’ dilemma. Through an initial fundraiser orchestrated by MOT, Chema was able to relocate to a safe building. Art  Education continues to fundraise to ensure there are adequate funds to cover faculty and operational expenses that includes a daily meal for the students.

Art of Education
The Chema school is situated in the middle of Kibera, Africa’s largest urban slum. Pixabay

When Church Boutique’s founders, Rodney Burns and David Mulvaney, learned about the urgent need at Chema from their supply partner MOT whose branded bags are featured at The Church Boutique, they quickly reached out to their network to request support. Without hesitation, Rodney and David’s luminary friends offered to help. In addition, Laurie Lynn Stark, the creator of the international jewellery and clothing brand Chrome Hearts, has joined in to create her unique MOT tote.

ALSO READ-Facebook Funds India’s Fastest Growing Education Start-Up “Unacademy” 

“We believe that luxury is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to care for others in need and therefore we are thrilled to collaborate with MOT to do what we can to make a difference in the lives of children born into challenging circumstances,” said Rodney Burns.

“Chema is a Swahili word meaning something good, and that is what we are trying to do with Art  Education,” said Julian Prolman. (IANS/AD).

Previous articleObesity Can Cause Severe Post-Covid Effects
Next articleAlzheimer Disease Patients At A Threefold Risk Of Dying With Covid19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Alzheimer Disease Patients At A Threefold Risk Of Dying With Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
People with dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease are at a threefold risk of dying as a result of infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Obesity Can Cause Severe Post-Covid Effects

NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 survivors who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared to the patients...
Read more
Lead Story

From “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian batsman  Usman Khawaja has said that during his initial years in his adopted country he faced a lot of challenges -- from "subtle...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Alzheimer Disease Patients At A Threefold Risk Of Dying With Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease are at a threefold risk of dying as a result of infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19,...
Read more

Christie’s Announces Art For Education

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Christie's announces Art  Education, the inaugural celebrity art auction fundraiser to benefit the Chema Vision Children's Center (Chema) in Nairobi, Kenya. The online sale is...
Read more

Obesity Can Cause Severe Post-Covid Effects

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 survivors who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared to the patients...
Read more

From “Subtle Discouragement” To “Downright Racism” Usman Has Faced All Challenges

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian batsman  Usman Khawaja has said that during his initial years in his adopted country he faced a lot of challenges -- from "subtle...
Read more

Sanika Kulkarni Says She Was Born With Music

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting her classical training at the age of five, this third-generation musician who completed her 'Sangeet Visharad at the age of 17 smiles, "I...
Read more

Vegan Controversy: Amul Gives A Befitting Reply To PETA’s Misconduct In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY A verbal spat has erupted between Amul and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) over the latter's recommendation to convert...
Read more

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada