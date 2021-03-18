Chrome Browser To Get A Real-Time Captioning Tool From Google

Google is expanding its real-time caption feature to Chrome browser on the desktop that will help make the web more accessible for the differently-abled, along with those who do not want to hear the audio.

The real-time caption feature was earlier available on some Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

According to XDA Developers, the Live Caption feature is finally going live for users on the stable Chrome 89.

“We can confirm the Live Caption feature now appears in Settings > Advanced > Accessibility. If you’re on Chrome 89 and aren’t seeing the Live Caption toggle, restarting Chrome should do the trick,” the report said on Wednesday.

Google in December announced Live Caption support in its video collaboration app Meet for four additional languages — French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain and Latin America).

The company introduced live captions in English last year.

Google Meet uses speech-to-text technology to provide live captions in meetings which help participants who may be deaf or hard of hearing follow along and stay engaged.

With a single tap, Live Caption automatically captions speech on your device and soon on Chrome on desktop.

“Use it on videos, podcasts, phone calls, video calls, and audio messages – even stuff you record yourself,” according to Google.

The Live Caption feature is similar to Live Transcribe. But, Live Transcribe listens to what people around are saying and prints it out on a phone’s display, while Live Caption processes the audio from videos, podcasts, and other sources to provide you with real-time captions. (IANS/KB)