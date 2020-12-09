Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Chuck Yeager, The First Person To Fly At The Speed Of Sound...
Lead StoryUncategorized

Chuck Yeager, The First Person To Fly At The Speed Of Sound Passed Away

Yeager's heroics have been immortalized in the book "The Right Stuff

0
Chuck Yeager
Yeager was born in 1923, in Myra, West Virginia. Wikimedia Commons

Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97. “It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life loves General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9 pm ET,” Victoria Yeager tweeted on her husband’s account on Tuesday.

“An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Yeager was born in 1923, in Myra, West Virginia. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in September 1941, was accepted for pilot training under the flying sergeant program in July 1942, and received his pilot wings and appointment as a flight officer in March 1943 at Luke Field, Arizona, the US Air Force said on its website.

During World War II, Yeager distinguished himself in aerial combat over France and Germany during the years 1943-1945 by shooting down 13 aircraft, five on one mission, including one of Germany’s first jet fighters.

Chuck Yeager
Yeager distinguished himself in aerial combat over France and Germany. IANS

Yeager made history on October 14, 1947, when he became the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound during his nine-year assignment as the nation’s leading test pilot. He also became the first man to fly more than twice the speed of sound in level flight, flying the Bell X-lA on December 12, 1953, the US Air Force said.

ALSO READ: The Ultimate Travel Hack For A Vacay From Home- The KFC Facaytion

“Today’s passing of Gen. Chuck Yeager is a tremendous loss to our nation. Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

“Among many firsts in more than 60 years in aviation, Chuck was the first man to fly at the speed of sound, and his achievements rival any of our greatest firsts in space. Not content to rest on his laurels, he went on to break his own record and travel at Mach 2.44. But even before that, he was serving his country heroically in World War II.” Yeager’s heroics have been immortalized in the book “The Right Stuff.” (IANS)

Previous articlePenguin To Publish A Book On Former Prime Minister-“VAJPAYEE: The Years that Changed India”
Next articleHow To Contribute To Yad Eliezer With Hargrave Ministries

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How To Contribute To Yad Eliezer With Hargrave Ministries

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Since the 1980s, Yad Eliezer has worked relentlessly to help bridge Israel’s poverty gap by providing struggling families with the food, resources,...
Read more
Education

Penguin To Publish A Book On Former Prime Minister-“VAJPAYEE: The Years that Changed India”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an understated and a singular politician of the kind rarely seen in contemporary times. His patriotism was...
Read more
Lead Story

Jack Daniel’s Recommends Recipes For Your Go-To Winter Drink

NewsGram Desk - 0
Warm your spirits and have yourself a happy holiday season by creating some classic winter drinks in the comfort of your own home. Jack...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How To Contribute To Yad Eliezer With Hargrave Ministries

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Since the 1980s, Yad Eliezer has worked relentlessly to help bridge Israel’s poverty gap by providing struggling families with the food, resources,...
Read more

Chuck Yeager, The First Person To Fly At The Speed Of Sound Passed Away

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chuck Yeager, the first person to travel at a speed faster than the speed of sound, has passed away at the age of 97....
Read more

Penguin To Publish A Book On Former Prime Minister-“VAJPAYEE: The Years that Changed India”

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an understated and a singular politician of the kind rarely seen in contemporary times. His patriotism was...
Read more

Jack Daniel’s Recommends Recipes For Your Go-To Winter Drink

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Warm your spirits and have yourself a happy holiday season by creating some classic winter drinks in the comfort of your own home. Jack...
Read more

The Growth Of The Sports Betting Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For more than a decade the sports betting market has increased exponentially. The market seems to grow and grow both in net size and...
Read more

New Zealand Helps Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Hope

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
It's been a tough year, with cancellations, postponements, and missed weddings, graduations, birthdays, and celebrations. As the first country in the world to welcome...
Read more

Study To Delve Deeper Into The Mindset Of Indian Women Towards Matchmaking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Matchmaking is deep-rooted in India's culture, whether it is a distant relative or the neighborhood aunty, everyone is trying to find the perfect match...
Read more

The Ultimate Travel Hack For A Vacay From Home- The KFC Facaytion

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Missing out on the bustle of an airport to the joy of having your passport stamped at immigration, and posing against every iconic landmark...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada