Friday, October 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Here's How Cinema Viewing Has Changed After COVID
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Here’s How Cinema Viewing Has Changed After COVID

Cinema Viewing Has Been Allowed to Public From 15th October 2020

0
Cinema Viewing
Post COVID Era has completely changed the way people used to experience movies in the theatre. Unsplash

After around seven months of complete closure due to the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theatres in the national capital reopened for the public on Friday.

The movie viewing experience has, however, changed completely, right from booking tickets till the end of the film. IANS visited one of the theatres to find out how things have changed.

Even before entering the main cinema building, the ticket counter, which is often referred to as the ‘Box Office’, has become completely digital in order to make the ticket buying experience completely contact-less.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Next, when one enters the building, wearing of masks is compulsory and sanitizers have been deployed at short distances to keep both the staff and the viewers safe.

The food counters too have become digitalized and the food, including movie buffs’ favorite popcorn, is served in a sealed container to maintain the highest quality of hygiene standards.

Cinema Viewing
After around seven months of complete closure due to the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theatres in the national capital reopened for the public on Friday. Unsplash

However, despite all the safety measures in place, the theatres, whose seating capacity has already been reduced to half keeping in view the social distancing norms, saw only a handful of people who could be counted on fingertips.

Neha Chaturvedi, Unit Head, PVR Plaza, told IANS, “We are extremely happy and excited to come back and be there for our guests just like before. However, the whole cinema viewing experience has now changed completely.”

“We were eagerly waiting for this decision for the last seven months,” she added.

Also Read: Road Trip Ideas with Peter Lowes: The Best Outings In & Around Bend, Oregon

Raman, 24, who came out after watching the first show of the day, said, “A lot has changed in terms of the cinema viewing experience, from ticketing to movie watching. Though the crowd was really less, the safety arrangements are great and would reduce whatever fear people have in their minds.”

Shivam, 28, who watched the second show of the day, told IANS that a lot seemed to have changed because, in the post-COVID-19 era, everything has to be done in a protected way and also keeping in mind the social distancing norms. (IANS)

Previous articleSurvey Report Reveals Diet Paradox of India

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Survey Report Reveals Diet Paradox of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 97 percent of Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent 'rarely'...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Consuming Almonds Daily Helps to Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the number one cause of deaths across the globe, and in India. CVD is...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How Cinema Viewing Has Changed After COVID

India NewsGram Desk - 0
After around seven months of complete closure due to the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theatres in the national capital reopened...
Read more

Survey Report Reveals Diet Paradox of India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 97 percent of Indians are aware of the essential nutrients and micro-nutrients required for their body, of which 60 percent 'rarely'...
Read more

Consuming Almonds Daily Helps to Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the number one cause of deaths across the globe, and in India. CVD is...
Read more

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more

Stubble Burning Contributes to 26% of the Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Due to the changing wind directions, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is expected to contribute 26 per cent to the...
Read more

Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Does Not Effect Hospitalized COVID Patients: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study,...
Read more

Antibodies of Patients With Severe Covid-19 Affect Immune System: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that patients seriously ill with the Covid-19 disease have antibodies that are blocking so-called interferons, which are an important part of...
Read more

It’s Time for Us to Stand Together

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL A modern, progressive secular country that "wears" its traditions proudly, that is what the Tanishq advert said to me. Eight years ago Tanishq...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada