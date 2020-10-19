Monday, October 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi's...
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

In the last fortnight, India's capital city was treated to a bizarre act of plantation and a proposed policy change that set off a fiery debate

0
Delhi pollution: Clearing a forest in order to grow a forest
Increasing pollution in Delhi also brings along action and a change in government policies. Unsplash

By Rahul Kumar

It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a massive decline as farmers in Delhis neighbouring states burn rice stalks after harvest. Increasing pollution also brings along action and a change in government policies. As these come at the last minute, many do not resonate either with ground realities or with public interest.

In the last fortnight, India’s capital city was treated to a bizarre act of plantation and a proposed policy change that set off a fiery debate.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

First the action-the Delhi forest department decided to plant saplings in the Central Ridge. To set this benign task in motion, it cleared off the existing greenery by using earth-moving equipment and then planted the saplings. In simple words, the department decided to clear a forest in order to grow a forest. The area looks perceptibly less green. The new plants, if they survive, will need at least two to three years of care and protection. And, till these plants grow up to become trees, Delhi will look a little less green and its air a little more polluted.

The recklessness with which our governments and civic agencies treat environment does not end here. The officials also decided to plant saplings almost three months after the acknowledged planting season was over. Most people know that saplings planted during the Delhi monsoon months of July and August have higher rates of survival. In essence, it was a senseless act that involved spending considerable money on JCBs and labor to destroy an existing forest.

Delhi pollution: Clearing a forest in order to grow a forest
Delhi has a large number of green areas accessible to its people. IANS

A loud thought: if the same saplings had been planted elsewhere, maybe we would have two forests instead of one broken forest as the case is now.

Now we talk about the policy. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced transplantation of trees. This is a decision that has remained controversial for over a decade now. The results of tree transplantation over the past years have been anything but positive. The act involves considerably fanfare with photographs, and much money has been wasted on converting a living tree into a dead one, courtesy, transplanting fully-grown trees.

It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a massive decline as farmers in Delhi’s neighbouring states burn rice stalks after harvest. Increasing pollution also brings along action and a change in government policies. As these come at the last minute, many do not resonate either with ground realities or with public interest.

In the last fortnight, India’s capital city was treated to a bizarre act of plantation and a proposed policy change that set off a fiery debate.

First the action-the Delhi forest department decided to plant saplings in the Central Ridge. To set this benign task in motion, it cleared off the existing greenery by using earth-moving equipment and then planted the saplings. In simple words, the department decided to clear a forest in order to grow a forest. The area looks perceptibly less green. The new plants, if they survive, will need at least two to three years of care and protection. And, till these plants grow up to become trees, Delhi will look a little less green and its air a little more polluted.

The recklessness with which our governments and civic agencies treat environment does not end here. The officials also decided to plant saplings almost three months after the acknowledged planting season was over. Most people know that saplings planted during the Delhi monsoon months of July and August have higher rates of survival. In essence, it was a senseless act that involved spending considerable money on JCBs and labor to destroy an existing forest.

A loud thought: if the same saplings had been planted elsewhere, maybe we would have two forests instead of one broken forest as the case is now.

Now we talk about the policy. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced transplantation of trees. This is a decision that has remained controversial for over a decade now. The results of tree transplantation over the past years have been anything but positive. The act involves considerably fanfare with photographs, and much money has been wasted on converting a living tree into a dead one, courtesy, transplanting fully-grown trees.

Delhi pollution: Clearing a forest in order to grow a forest
Delhi is one of the greenest capitals besieged with massive air pollution issues. IANS

Once again Delhi environmentalists have raised a hue and cry. The act of transplantation is expensive and complex. Also, not all trees can be transplanted. A tree has to be assessed for the girth of its trunk, the depth of its roots and how big the tree is. Also to be taken into account is the species that has to be transplanted.

The cost of transplanting a tree also has a story. Depending on the size of a tree, the involvement of experts and how competent and serious the transplanting agency is, the cost can vary between Rs 15,000 to over a lakh for one tree. Agencies-private companies as well as government departments, have their own rates for this task which vary widely. However, nobody gives a guarantee that the tree will survive. At the very best of times, which happens but rarely, transplantations may be 50 per cent successful, or at the worst, the rate will be 5 per cent. A transplanted tree may take up to ten years to regain its lost canopy and green glory, if it survives.

Also Read: Marijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death

What has to be considered seriously is whether the money spent on transplanting a tree can be put to better use by growing new plants instead? Does a city which remains on top of the charts globally for five years in air pollution still needs to relocate its trees out of the city? Can Delhi afford to have its city forests cleared with bulldozers? A naturally-gifted city like Delhi, with the Aravallis and the Yamuna, needs better policies and definitely better action.

Ideas and action driven by contractors will not work if the city has to be made clean and green, lovely and livable for its nearly 20 million people. (IANS)

Previous articleMarijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death
Next articleHackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

India

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year,...
Read more

Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Kumar It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a...
Read more

Marijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After reporting earlier this summer that marijuana ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD, may help reduce cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation linked to Covid-19 deaths,...
Read more

Uber Introduces Masks Verification Selfie Policy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday introduced a new safety policy which will request riders, who have been tagged for not wearing masks on a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada