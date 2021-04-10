Saturday, April 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study
EntertainmentLead Story

Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study

The species included India's snow leopard, one of the most charismatic animals of the Himalayas

0
Snow Leopard
The species included India's snow leopard, one of the most charismatic animals of the Himalayas. Pixabay

Many animals and plants unique to the world’s most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a new scientific study published in the journal Biological Conservation. The species included India’s snow leopards, one of the most charismatic animals of the Himalayas. Snow Leopards are beautiful in appearance.

However, remaining within the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global heating well below two degrees Celsius, ideally at 1.5 degrees, would save the majority of species.

A global team of scientists analyzed almost 300 biodiversity hotspots — places with exceptionally high numbers of animal and plant species — on land and at sea. Many of these hotspots contain ‘endemic’ species, unique to one geographic location such as one island or one country. They found that if the planet heats by over three degrees, then a third of endemic species living on land, and about half of endemic species living in the sea, face extinction.

On mountains, 84 per cent of endemic animals including snow leopards and plants face extinction at these temperatures, while on islands that number rises to 100 per cent. Overall, 92 per cent of land-based endemic species and 95 per cent of marine endemics face negative consequences, such as a reduction in numbers, at three degrees.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Current policies put the world on track for around three degrees of heating. Endemic species include some of the world’s most iconic animals and plants. Besides the snow leopard, endemic species threatened by climate change include lemurs, which are unique to Madagascar.

In Asia, islands including the Indian Ocean Islands, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka along with the Western Ghat mountains could lose most of their endemic plants due to climate change by 2050. Other threatened species in the region include iconic animals such as the Persian panther and the Balochistan black bear. Many Himalayan species are threatened, such as the medicinal lichen Lobaria pindarensis, traditionally used to relieve skin ailments, arthritis, and indigestion, and the Himalayan musk deer.

Coral reefs such as those in South East Asia are also threatened by temperatures rising over 1.5 degrees. The study found that endemic species are 2.7 times more likely to go extinct with unchecked temperature increases than species that are widespread, because they are only found in one place; if climate change alters the habitat where they live, they are gone from the face of the earth.

Snow Leopards
Many animals and plants unique to the world’s most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a new scientific study published in the journal Biological Conservation. Pixabay

If greenhouse gas emissions keep rising then places like the Caribbean islands, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka could see most of their endemic plants go extinct as soon as 2050. The tropics are especially vulnerable, with over 60 per cent of tropical endemic species facing extinction due to climate change alone.

But all is not lost. If countries reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement then most endemic species will survive. In total, just two percent of endemic land species and two percent of endemic marine species face extinction at 1.5 degrees, and four percent of each at two degrees.

ALSO READ: Psychosocial Stress Likely To Increase The Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease In Women

Strong commitments from global leaders ahead of the climate change summit in Glasgow later this year could put the world on track to meet the Paris Agreement, and avoid the widespread destruction of some of the world’s greatest natural treasures.

Previous articleOver 5,000 Tonnes Of Extraterrestrial Dust Fall To Earth Each Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Over 5,000 Tonnes Of Extraterrestrial Dust Fall To Earth Each Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, over 5,000 tonnes of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year, scientists have determined. Our home planet encounters dust from comets and...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Red Planet Did Not Dry Up All At Once

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mars had drier and wetter eras before drying up completely about three billion years ago, says a new study which suggests that the Red...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Psychosocial Stress Likely To Increase The Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease In Women

NewsGram Desk - 0
Psychosocial stress -- typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments -- may work synergistically to put women at higher risk of developing coronary...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Climate Change May Lead To Extinction of Snow Leopards: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Many animals and plants unique to the world's most stunning natural places face extinction if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, according to a...
Read more

Over 5,000 Tonnes Of Extraterrestrial Dust Fall To Earth Each Year

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, over 5,000 tonnes of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year, scientists have determined. Our home planet encounters dust from comets and...
Read more

Study: Red Planet Did Not Dry Up All At Once

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mars had drier and wetter eras before drying up completely about three billion years ago, says a new study which suggests that the Red...
Read more

Psychosocial Stress Likely To Increase The Risk Of Coronary Heart Disease In Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Psychosocial stress -- typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments -- may work synergistically to put women at higher risk of developing coronary...
Read more

Working Long Hours? Keep Your Body, Mind Active

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether working from home or office, toiling away for long hours without breaks and physical activity can begin to damage your body, vitality, and...
Read more

Children May Not Be As Infectious In Spreading SARS-CoV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that children may not be as infectious in spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, to other people...
Read more

Samsung’s “Back To School” Campaign Will Help Students And Educators

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As remote education gets extended in the second Covid wave, Samsung on Saturday announced the 'Back to School' campaign in India that will help...
Read more

Obesity Linked To Greater Menstrual Blood Loss And Inflammation In The Womb

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ladies here is one more reason to reduce your body weight. Obesity is linked to greater menstrual blood loss, which may result from increased...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada