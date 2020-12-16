Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Adding Climate Literacy In School Curriculum Is A Long Overdue Key To...
EducationEnvironmentLead Story

Adding Climate Literacy In School Curriculum Is A Long Overdue Key To Solve

Climate education must be compulsory, assessed, and coupled with a strong civic engagement component

0
climate literacy
Climate literacy is very necessary. Pixabay

Since its launch just two months ago, the international campaign to secure stepped-up ambition on climate education and support the growth of the green economy is attracting rapid backing from a growing range of diverse organizations in more than 100 countries.

From international labor unions representing over 200 million members and teachers’ unions covering 178 countries to environmental groups, NGOs, and Mayors around the world, supporters strongly believe adding climate literacy to school curricula is a long overdue key to solving the climate crisis facing humanity.

Supporters are making a simple but powerful plea to the governments set to meet in Glasgow, the UK next November for the critical UN climate summit (COP26): Climate education must be compulsory, assessed, and coupled with a strong civic engagement component.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Coordinators of the campaign are transforming climate education from a ‘nice-to-have’ into a core subject for school curricula worldwide. In doing so, governments can ensure young people leave school with the skills and environmental knowledge needed to be engaged citizens in their communities and places of work.

A climate-educated and environmentally literate global public is likely to be better placed to take part in the green jobs revolution, make better sustainable consumer choices, become the next generation of sustainable entrepreneurs, and hold leaders to account.

“The need for climate and environmental literacy has never been greater. We are at a critical crossroads in terms of the earth’s timeline for restoration,” said Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG.

climate literacy
Climate education must be compulsory. Pixabay

“Climate education will prepare youth across a range of positive fronts — from stimulating a rapidly growing global green economy to holding their officials accountable. Indeed, I am convinced that competitiveness in the 21st century will increasingly be linked to the quality of environmental literacy among a nation’s citizens.”

Backers of the campaign have been advocating for climate literacy in their communities and igniting a movement around the world.

“The global climate crisis is increasingly touching every corner of the world. As educators, we know that Black, Brown, Indigenous, and under-resourced students and their communities are disproportionately affected by the many negative consequences of climate change. Combating climate change requires collective action from all of us, and that includes public education. Unfortunately, the education sector is often left out of these critical conversations. Integrating climate literacy into school curricula is a crucial next and right step in solving the climate crisis and in working toward climate justice,” said Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association.

ALSO READ: Would You Give Up Nearly A Decade Of Your Life Looking At Your Cellphone?

Haldis Holst, Deputy General Secretary of Educational International, said, “The climate crisis is increasingly touching every country, community, and school across the globe. Teachers are reporting that many young pupils are showing signs of fear and anxiety about their futures. A commitment to put climate education into the core of curricula is thus not just about equipping youth with the skills and the knowledge they will need as adults. It is also about healing, hope, and engagement in the solutions that can, if the world steps up ambition, solve this crisis in time.”

In addition to organizations, individuals can now support EARTHDAY.ORG’s climate literacy initiative by signing on to a letter addressed to the UNFCCC Executive Secretary to urge governments to make climate education compulsory, assessed, and linked to civic engagement. (IANS)

Previous articleVirtual Dating Has Become The New Favourite Among Indian Singles
Next articleStudy: Can Covid19 Infection Cause Problems In Auditory System

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Britain To Introduce New Laws Over Harmful Social Media Content

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lawmakers in Britain have proposed legislation that would fine social media companies if they do not quickly take action to remove illegal content like...
Read more
Lead Story

Nirbhaya’s Father Wants OTT Platforms To Be Involved In fight For Women’s Safety

NewsGram Desk - 0
Eight years after the brutal gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya, her father has written to OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime...
Read more
Education

IIT Kanpur To Introduce New Master’s Programs In Cyber Security

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) is the first to introduce three new master's programs in cyber-security in addition to a dedicated center...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Britain To Introduce New Laws Over Harmful Social Media Content

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lawmakers in Britain have proposed legislation that would fine social media companies if they do not quickly take action to remove illegal content like...
Read more

Nirbhaya’s Father Wants OTT Platforms To Be Involved In fight For Women’s Safety

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Eight years after the brutal gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya, her father has written to OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime...
Read more

IIT Kanpur To Introduce New Master’s Programs In Cyber Security

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) is the first to introduce three new master's programs in cyber-security in addition to a dedicated center...
Read more

Uber Provided 10 Million Rides And Deliveries Of Food Globally For Free

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber has provided 10 million (one crore) rides and deliveries of food globally to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need, free...
Read more

Action Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has challenged its critics claiming that 26,62,960 people have been provided employment in the last...
Read more

ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Hotels announced the expansion of its culinary offerings with the launch of the 'Biryani & Pulao Collection'. United in their Diversity, Biryani and...
Read more

Study: Can Covid19 Infection Cause Problems In Auditory System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After some reports linked Covid-19 with hearing loss, a new study has found no evidence of damage to the auditory system as a result...
Read more

Adding Climate Literacy In School Curriculum Is A Long Overdue Key To Solve

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its launch just two months ago, the international campaign to secure stepped-up ambition on climate education and support the growth of the green...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada