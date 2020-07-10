Cloud Kitchens: A New Norm For Dining

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed consumer behaviour in the F&B sector.

It’s no news that India’s restaurant industry is facing the hardest hit in the crisis and even though the lockdown helped reduce the spread of the virus, it has also resulted in the revenues of the sector dropping to zero. Keeping the sensitive situation in mind, one can see how the only revenue-source on which the restaurateurs are depending on, is this home-delivery model. Momo King, an authentic Himalayan Momo joint, has reassessed its business plan and is focusing all its energies into initiating its cloud kitchen model to cater to its delivery-only approach. This model is not only taking over Delhi NCR extensively but also scaling up business operations, further aiming to serve the consumers in the best way possible.

Understanding the present scenario and formulating a business strategy for future, Momo King, a QSR chain with a presence in Delhi and Gurugram, has stepped up and adapted to the situation as it trained its staff to maintain safety measures and encouraged contactless delivery reducing personal interaction.

Serving traditional Himalayan delicacies like Kothey Momo, Sandekho, Choila, Jhol and more from Tibet, Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal and Ladakh, the brand is successfully running five eating joints. The Malaysian brand brought to India by Mr Shyam Thakur in 2017, has now signed 5 cloud kitchens and will soon start its operations of home delivery. Looking out for other relevant locations in Delhi NCR, the brand plans to expand its business by launching over 20-25 cloud kitchens by the year-end.

With the focus on business expansion via cloud kitchen, the brand is relentlessly working to make kitchens more hygienic and spacious to work while practising social distancing and other safety guidelines. The other areas of action for the brand to scale up the business include building a strong team and putting more efforts into training the staff about maintaining high hygiene standards along with focusing on the healthy aspect while cooking.

Shyam Thakur, Founder of the brand commented, “Momo King has always focused on serving its customers to the best of their abilities irrespective of the situation. Taking care of sanitisation and hygiene guidelines issued by the government and being extra cautious while preparing orders, the brand is aiming to provide people across Delhi NCR with delectable momos even amidst the health crisis. Expanding its reach and upping the game, we have introduced cloud kitchen to encourage contactless and safe food deliveries, while using aluminium packaging for the dishes to deliver them hot and fresh. Becoming the first name that pops in the head of food enthusiasts, we are taking pride in standing by our customers as we serve authentic momos from Himalayan states.” (IANS)