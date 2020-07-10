Friday, July 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Cloud Kitchens: A New Norm For Dining
Lead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

Cloud Kitchens: A New Norm For Dining

Here's how cloud restaurants are operating during a pandemic

0
Cloud kitchens the new normal in dining
With the focus on business expansion via cloud kitchen, the brand is relentlessly working to make kitchens more hygienic and spacious to work while practicing social distancing and other safety guidelines. Pixabay

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed consumer behaviour in the F&B sector.

It’s no news that India’s restaurant industry is facing the hardest hit in the crisis and even though the lockdown helped reduce the spread of the virus, it has also resulted in the revenues of the sector dropping to zero. Keeping the sensitive situation in mind, one can see how the only revenue-source on which the restaurateurs are depending on, is this home-delivery model. Momo King, an authentic Himalayan Momo joint, has reassessed its business plan and is focusing all its energies into initiating its cloud kitchen model to cater to its delivery-only approach. This model is not only taking over Delhi NCR extensively but also scaling up business operations, further aiming to serve the consumers in the best way possible.

Follow us on Twitter for more news updates from us!!

Understanding the present scenario and formulating a business strategy for future, Momo King, a QSR chain with a presence in Delhi and Gurugram, has stepped up and adapted to the situation as it trained its staff to maintain safety measures and encouraged contactless delivery reducing personal interaction.

Cloud kitchens the new normal in dining
The other areas of action for the brand to scale up the business include building a strong team and putting more efforts into training the staff about maintaining high hygiene standards. Pixabay

Serving traditional Himalayan delicacies like Kothey Momo, Sandekho, Choila, Jhol and more from Tibet, Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal and Ladakh, the brand is successfully running five eating joints. The Malaysian brand brought to India by Mr Shyam Thakur in 2017, has now signed 5 cloud kitchens and will soon start its operations of home delivery. Looking out for other relevant locations in Delhi NCR, the brand plans to expand its business by launching over 20-25 cloud kitchens by the year-end.

With the focus on business expansion via cloud kitchen, the brand is relentlessly working to make kitchens more hygienic and spacious to work while practising social distancing and other safety guidelines. The other areas of action for the brand to scale up the business include building a strong team and putting more efforts into training the staff about maintaining high hygiene standards along with focusing on the healthy aspect while cooking.

Also Read: Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Shyam Thakur, Founder of the brand commented, “Momo King has always focused on serving its customers to the best of their abilities irrespective of the situation. Taking care of sanitisation and hygiene guidelines issued by the government and being extra cautious while preparing orders, the brand is aiming to provide people across Delhi NCR with delectable momos even amidst the health crisis. Expanding its reach and upping the game, we have introduced cloud kitchen to encourage contactless and safe food deliveries, while using aluminium packaging for the dishes to deliver them hot and fresh. Becoming the first name that pops in the head of food enthusiasts, we are taking pride in standing by our customers as we serve authentic momos from Himalayan states.” (IANS)

Previous articleLess Sleep Can Harm Your Child’s Mental Health
Next articleHome-cooked Meal is the Healthiest, Says Sanjeev Kapoor

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Self-Isolation may Increase Vulnerability to Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers now claim that time spent in isolation may actually increase the vulnerability to upper respiratory viruses and perhaps coronavirus (Covid-19). "We know little about...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Kids are Often Spared From Severe COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Differences in lung physiology and immune function in kids could be why they are more often spared from severe illness associated with COVID-19 than...
Read more
India

Truecaller Says Ban by Indian Army is ‘Unjust’

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Indian Army asking its personnel to delete 89 apps, Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday termed its inclusion in the list...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,991FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Isolation may Increase Vulnerability to Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers now claim that time spent in isolation may actually increase the vulnerability to upper respiratory viruses and perhaps coronavirus (Covid-19). "We know little about...
Read more

Here’s Why Kids are Often Spared From Severe COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Differences in lung physiology and immune function in kids could be why they are more often spared from severe illness associated with COVID-19 than...
Read more

Truecaller Says Ban by Indian Army is ‘Unjust’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Indian Army asking its personnel to delete 89 apps, Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday termed its inclusion in the list...
Read more

Khadi : The ‘Fabric of Empowerment’ in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The nationwide lockdown slumped demand in most sectors bringing the economy to a crashing halt. And the most deeply impacted have been the daily...
Read more

Home-cooked Meal is the Healthiest, Says Sanjeev Kapoor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian home-cooking saw the turn of a new leaf when celebrity chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor created lip-smacking recipes on a unique format of cooking...
Read more

Cloud Kitchens: A New Norm For Dining

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus pandemic has transformed consumer behaviour in the F&B sector. It's no news that India's restaurant industry is facing the hardest hit in the...
Read more

Less Sleep Can Harm Your Child’s Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dear parents, if you want your child to be mentally fit, Read on. Inadequate nighttime sleep alters several aspects of children's emotional health, warn...
Read more

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,991FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada