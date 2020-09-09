Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Have You Ever Wondered Where Your Cloud Storage Data Goes? Find Your...
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Have You Ever Wondered Where Your Cloud Storage Data Goes? Find Your Answers Here

Here's where the Internet actually lives

0
Here's Where the Internet Actually Lives
A data center in Ashburn, Virginia, which is the biggest data center market in the world. VOA
By Dora Mekouar

Have you ever stored something in the cloud and wondered where that data goes?

You might be surprised to learn it’s in a quiet residential community located about 30 miles outside the capital city of Washington, where people jog or walk their dogs around human-made lakes, children’s teams practice on soccer fields, and teens play pick-up basketball on community courts.

The majority of the world’s internet traffic passes through the town of Ashburn in Loudoun County, Virginia, home to one of the world’s major internet exchanges.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“It’s amazing when you think about the amount of fiber that’s in the ground,” says Buddy Rizer, executive director of economic development for Loudoun County. “Both sides of the road pretty much have fiber troughs in them. And now we’re putting some fiber in the middle of the roads as well. “We want to continue to build on that fiber network.”

Here's Where the Internet Actually Lives
An Amazon data center across the street from a residential community in the town of Ashburn in Loudoun County, Virginia. VOA

Seventy percent of the world’s internet traffic passes through all of that fiber. That’s why Ashburn is known as Data Center Alley. The Silicon Valley of the east. The cloud capital of the world. Pretty much any email sent or received anywhere around the globe, comes through this town. If you’ve got something stored in the cloud, it’s probably in one of the 100-plus data centers located in Loudoun County.

“A lot of people, they think about the cloud and their eyes go up. Well, it’s not really up,” Rizer says. “The cloud is based somewhere and, by and large, the cloud has been based here in Loudoun County, Virginia, in the data centers, the 18-million-square-feet of data centers that we have on the ground here.”

It all started when America Online moved to Ashburn back in the 1990s. AOL brought fiber and power infrastructure with it. MAE-East, one of the world’s first internet exchanges, moved to Loudoun in the late 90s after first forming in 1992.

“It was a couple guys who got together over some beers and decided that they were going to allow one another to pass traffic back and forth across the different networks that they’d been creating,” says John Day, vice president of sales and leasing for Sabey Data Centers.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: पबजी ने भारत में कारोबार के लिए टेनसेंट से अनुबंध तोड़ा

Other companies followed, each new addition contributing to the creation of the most dense fiber network anywhere in the world. Tech titans like Amazon and Google now have a presence in Loudoun. Northern Virginia’s appeal includes reasonably priced land, low-cost-but-dependable electricity, access to water to help cool the equipment, and a skilled, educated population.

Here's Where the Internet Actually Lives
America Online headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, photographed on July 18, 2002. VOA

Today, the internet is basically housed in the data centers located in the Washington-area suburb, which is the biggest data center market in the world.

“The internet itself is really comprised of these peering points that are housed inside data centers. So without data centers, you wouldn’t really have the internet,” Day says. “The infrastructure that powers the internet wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for the data centers that it lives in.”

Companies want their information technology infrastructure close to those peering points. So they often turn to third parties like Sabey Data Centers to host them. Sabey’s client list is confidential, but it includes one of the five biggest cloud providers in the world.

Here's Where the Internet Actually Lives
Data centers, such as this Sabey facility in Ashburn, Virginia, use vast amounts of electricity to power the internet. VOA

Data centers provide power, cooling and connectivity. Back-up generators ensure the power never runs out. The buildings themselves are hardened and have cooling capabilities that allow for the release of waste heat generated by the IT equipment.

The data centers ensure the computer applications used by their clients are up and running around the clock, whether it’s a bank, insurance company, or e-commerce website.

“They want to ensure that all of their customers, wherever they are, can get to it through the internet,” Day says.

Also Read: Over 1 Drink a Day Increases Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People: Study

Security is tight. There’s a lot of privileged information to protect. With non-descript exteriors, data centers aren’t flashy. But they are quietly raking in the bucks for the Virginia county, which expects to take in $320 million in local tax revenue from data centers this year.

Here's Where the Internet Actually Lives
Data centers, such as this Sabey facility in Ashburn, Virginia, use vast amounts of electricity to power the internet. VOA

“A single family home is not a moneymaker for a community like ours,” Rizer says. “For every dollar they take in services, we don’t get the corresponding amount of money back. Data centers, for every dollar we spend on them, we get about $15 dollars back, which is a great return on our investment.”

Rizer expects the data center business to keep booming in his county and elsewhere. Across the United States, I.T. infrastructure isn’t expected to catch up with demand until sometime late in the 2020s. (VOA)

Previous articleOver 1 Drink a Day Increases Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People: Study
Next articleTop Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Virtual Travel Revitalising Tourism Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Virtual travel, using advanced mathematical techniques and combining livestream video with existing photos and videos of travel hotspots, could help revitalise an industry that...
Read more
Lead Story

US War Against Global Terrorism Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, according to a new report released Tuesday by...
Read more
Entertainment

Top Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The organization that honors movies with the Academy Awards said Tuesday it will require films to meet new standards in order to promote diversity both on...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Virtual Travel Revitalising Tourism Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Virtual travel, using advanced mathematical techniques and combining livestream video with existing photos and videos of travel hotspots, could help revitalise an industry that...
Read more

US War Against Global Terrorism Has Displaced Up to 59 Million People: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, according to a new report released Tuesday by...
Read more

Top Film Awards Impose New Standards to Promote Diversity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The organization that honors movies with the Academy Awards said Tuesday it will require films to meet new standards in order to promote diversity both on...
Read more

Have You Ever Wondered Where Your Cloud Storage Data Goes? Find Your Answers Here

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Have you ever stored something in the cloud and wondered where that data goes? You might be surprised to learn it’s in a...
Read more

Over 1 Drink a Day Increases Hypertension Risk in Diabetic People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drinking eight or more alcoholic beverages a week may increase the risk of high blood pressure (also called hypertension) among adults with Type-2 diabetes,...
Read more

Kyrgyzstan Celebrates Komuz Day Amidst Covid-19

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday celebrated Komuz Day, which falls on September 9 annually. Komuz is a traditional string instrument used in Central Asian...
Read more

Actress Teejay Shares Her Smart Wardrobe Solution For Pregnant Moms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Teejay Sidhu, who is pregnant for the third time, has a smart wardrobe solution for expecting moms who expand physically through the expecting...
Read more

Missing Out on Fun? Watch These Unmissable Akshay Kumar Comedy Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful Bollywood actors of all time, having starred in 113 films. Khiladi Kumar made his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x