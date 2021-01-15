Friday, January 15, 2021
Clovia: The Ayurvedic Solutions For Personal Care
Clovia: The Ayurvedic Solutions For Personal Care

The products are available at www. Clovia. com and Clovia's retail outlets starting from Rs 399

Clovi
Clovia- An ayurvedic brand. IANS

A new solution-based personal care range, ‘Clovia Botaniqa’, was launched, especially for mothers. The products are based on Ayurvedic formulation comprising of oils, body butter, face washes, face masks, shampoos, conditioner,s and serums that offer solutions for problems faced during and post-pregnancy such as hair-fall, tired/dull skin, stretch marks, dryness, acne as well as stress.

Suited to all skin types, the products are pH-controlled plant-based remedies, making it safe to be around babies and therefore, apt for new mothers and pregnant women, said a spokesperson for the company.

The products are toxins, paraben or sulfate-free, and enriched with active ingredients derived from Moringa, Argan, Patouchali, Aloe Vera, Jasmine oil, Lavender, Jojoba, Olive Saffron, Matcha tea, Himalayan clay, etc that heal skin and hair naturally and from within.

Neha Kant, Founder, and Director of, Clovia said: “We believe in constant innovation and direct connection to our customers. With the launch of this latest range, we aim to extend Clovia’s problem-solving expertise to our user’s skin and hair as well. Over the years, we have received a great response from our customers across categories including lingerie, activewear, or nightwear and we are hoping to delight our customers with our new personal care range as well.

The entire range is made with natural ingredients and uses Ayurvedic formulations. It is result-oriented targeting their key issues. We have taken the utmost care to keep it safe for new mothers.” The products are available at www. Clovia. com and Clovia’s retail outlets starting from Rs 399. (IANS)

