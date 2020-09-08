Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Australian Researchers Develop Technique to Make Coal-Fired Power Plants Environment Friendly
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Australian Researchers Develop Technique to Make Coal-Fired Power Plants Environment Friendly

Australia is one of the world’s worst per capita emitters of greenhouse gases

0
Australian Researchers Unveil Environmentally Friendly Plan to Power Coal Plants
Coal is unloaded onto large piles at the Ulan Coal mines near the central New South Wales town of Mudgee in Australia, March 8, 2018. VOA
By Phil Mercer

Researchers in Australia say they have developed a technique to make coal-fired power plants run without coal. They say new thermal energy storage blocks can heat water, which, in turn, produces steam to power turbines using existing power station infrastructure.

Researchers at the University of Newcastle in New South Wales say their thermal blocks would allow coal-fired power stations to run coal-free, delivering clean, renewable electricity. The bricks are made of graphite and metals, including zinc and aluminum, plus other undisclosed materials.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The Australian team says they store energy from solar and wind farms in the form of heat, which can make steam to run electricity-generating turbines. The aim is to fit the technology to existing power stations where, instead of burning coal, the blocks would generate power without pollution.

Professor of engineering at Australia’s University of Newcastle Erich Kisi says the technology would allow coal-fired stations to phase out the use of the fossil fuel.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: एक ऐसा ग्रेनेड जो महिलाओं को मुसीबत से बचाएगा 

“As coal burning is reduced, storage of renewable as thermal energy is ramped up.  The final thermal energy storage volume is comparable in size to the existing boiler houses, and that these massive power stations were themselves built with six or seven decade-old technology, I do not think we should baulk at the challenge of renewing their vitality with 21st century technology,” Kisi said.

Australian Researchers Unveil Environmentally Friendly Plan to Power Coal Plants
The Australian team says they store energy from solar and wind farms in the form of heat, which can make steam to run electricity-generating turbines.  Unsplash

Engineers believe the Australian-made blocks could be used in combination with other energy storage options, such as lithium batteries and hydroelectricity, to provide reliable power. The university team says its graphite and metal invention has been proven in the laboratory.

In 2019, it set up the company MGA Thermal, which aims to sell the technology. In partnership with a Swiss company, a full-scale trial of the bricks at a modified power plant is expected to start next year.

Also Read: Probiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study

Like any new technology, the blocks’ inventors concede they must be financially viable before they could be expected for wide use in commercial projects. Australia is one of the world’s worst per capita emitters of greenhouse gases.

That’s in large part because of its reliance on cheap supplies of domestic coal to generate its electricity. (VOA)

Previous articleProbiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study
Next articleAncient Humans Had Complicated Love Life: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

International Literacy Day 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma Every Year 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was 'Literacy teaching and learning in...
Read more
Education

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

International Literacy Day 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma Every Year 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was 'Literacy teaching and learning in...
Read more

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more

Generation Z Not Ready To Accept Lab-Grown Meat Alternative: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, Generation Z (people born between 1995 and 2015) are not ready to accept...
Read more

Fraudsters Cashing Goodwill Of Army And Paramilitary Forces Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fraudsters are now cashing on the trust and goodwill of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to cheat people online. A web is weaved...
Read more

Salty Water Present Beneath the Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres: NASA

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. space agency, NASA says that says it believes it has discovered salty water beneath the surface of the dwarf planet, Ceres, in...
Read more

As a Society, We Have Supported Nepotism a Lot: Radhika Apte

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Radhika Apte feels the nepotism conversation is complicated, and not just related to the film industry. "I don't want to be a part of...
Read more

Yoga is the Best Way for Shilpa Shetty to Start her Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty finds the best way to begin her day is with yoga, as it lets her start out with a clear mind...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x