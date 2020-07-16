Thursday, July 16, 2020
Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Now try cocktail pairings with food

Forget wine, try cocktail pairings with food
The new age cocktail pairing is fun. Pixabay

Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about pairing a dish with alcohol, wine is probably the first choice. But ow cocktail pairing for your food is a new-age trend as mixologists become more creative and innovative.

While pairing your delicacies with wine might be easier than a cocktail, but the new age cocktail pairing is fun and offers a surprisingly flavourful experience.

Brown-Forman India shares some cocktail recipes with food pairing for you to experiment:

JACK HONEY SMASH

JACK HONEY SMASH

It is a cocktail that hits the perfect sweet notes; a spicy Indian chicken curry would go very well with it as the spicy part of the food will be balanced by the sweetness of honey.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

6 mint Leaves

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Sugar Syrup

Crushed Ice

1 Mint Sprig

Indian chicken curry would go very well with Jack Honey Smash. Pixabay

METHOD:

1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice.

Add all ingredients and whisk vigorously without ice for 15-20 seconds.

2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice.

Strain the liquid into the glass and garnish with a mint sprig

GENTLEMAN SOUR

A combination of sweet and sour, so would recommend any food with rich fat like grilled steaks, cheese pizza or butter chicken.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Gentleman Jack

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Bitters

METHOD:

1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice.

Add all ingredients and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds.

1/2 fill a rocks glass with cubed ice.

Strain the liquid into the glass

Add lemon wedge to garnish

Woodfood Reserve Mule is a great cocktail with ratatouille and pastas. Pixabay

WOODFORD RESERVE MULE

It is a great cocktail with ratatouille and pastas.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Dry ginger ale

METHOD:

Fill a mug with ice.

Add Woodford Reserve.

Top with ginger beer.

Garnish with a lemon wedge

Also Read: India Most Targeted by Credential Stuffing Attacks: Report

Gentleman and Ginger is made with sparkling ginger ale and this will go well with any kind of cuisine. Pixabay

GENTLEMAN & GINGER

This cocktail is made with sparkling ginger ale and this will go well with any kind of cuisine. We suggest a sushi platter so that the punch of wasabi and soy will be neutralised by the subtleness of Gentleman Jack and cleared by the ginger ale.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Gentleman Jack

Top with Ginger beer/ale

1 Squeeze Lime

METHOD:

3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice.

Pour Gentleman Jack over ice.

Top with ginger beer or ale.

Add lime wedge to garnish. (IANS)

