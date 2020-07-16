Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about pairing a dish with alcohol, wine is probably the first choice. But ow cocktail pairing for your food is a new-age trend as mixologists become more creative and innovative.

While pairing your delicacies with wine might be easier than a cocktail, but the new age cocktail pairing is fun and offers a surprisingly flavourful experience.

Brown-Forman India shares some cocktail recipes with food pairing for you to experiment:

JACK HONEY SMASH

It is a cocktail that hits the perfect sweet notes; a spicy Indian chicken curry would go very well with it as the spicy part of the food will be balanced by the sweetness of honey.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

6 mint Leaves

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Sugar Syrup

Crushed Ice

1 Mint Sprig

METHOD:

1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice.

Add all ingredients and whisk vigorously without ice for 15-20 seconds.

2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice.

Strain the liquid into the glass and garnish with a mint sprig

GENTLEMAN SOUR

A combination of sweet and sour, so would recommend any food with rich fat like grilled steaks, cheese pizza or butter chicken.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Gentleman Jack

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Bitters

METHOD:

1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice.

Add all ingredients and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds.

1/2 fill a rocks glass with cubed ice.

Strain the liquid into the glass

Add lemon wedge to garnish

WOODFORD RESERVE MULE

It is a great cocktail with ratatouille and pastas.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Dry ginger ale

METHOD:

Fill a mug with ice.

Add Woodford Reserve.

Top with ginger beer.

Garnish with a lemon wedge

GENTLEMAN & GINGER

This cocktail is made with sparkling ginger ale and this will go well with any kind of cuisine. We suggest a sushi platter so that the punch of wasabi and soy will be neutralised by the subtleness of Gentleman Jack and cleared by the ginger ale.

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Gentleman Jack

Top with Ginger beer/ale

1 Squeeze Lime

METHOD:

3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice.

Pour Gentleman Jack over ice.

Top with ginger beer or ale.

Add lime wedge to garnish. (IANS)