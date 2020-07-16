Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about pairing a dish with alcohol, wine is probably the first choice. But ow cocktail pairing for your food is a new-age trend as mixologists become more creative and innovative.
While pairing your delicacies with wine might be easier than a cocktail, but the new age cocktail pairing is fun and offers a surprisingly flavourful experience.
Brown-Forman India shares some cocktail recipes with food pairing for you to experiment:
JACK HONEY SMASH
It is a cocktail that hits the perfect sweet notes; a spicy Indian chicken curry would go very well with it as the spicy part of the food will be balanced by the sweetness of honey.
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
6 mint Leaves
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Sugar Syrup
Crushed Ice
1 Mint Sprig
METHOD:
1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice.
Add all ingredients and whisk vigorously without ice for 15-20 seconds.
2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice.
Strain the liquid into the glass and garnish with a mint sprig
GENTLEMAN SOUR
A combination of sweet and sour, so would recommend any food with rich fat like grilled steaks, cheese pizza or butter chicken.
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Gentleman Jack
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
1 dash Bitters
METHOD:
1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice.
Add all ingredients and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds.
1/2 fill a rocks glass with cubed ice.
Strain the liquid into the glass
Add lemon wedge to garnish
WOODFORD RESERVE MULE
It is a great cocktail with ratatouille and pastas.
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Dry ginger ale
METHOD:
Fill a mug with ice.
Add Woodford Reserve.
Top with ginger beer.
Garnish with a lemon wedge
GENTLEMAN & GINGER
This cocktail is made with sparkling ginger ale and this will go well with any kind of cuisine. We suggest a sushi platter so that the punch of wasabi and soy will be neutralised by the subtleness of Gentleman Jack and cleared by the ginger ale.
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Gentleman Jack
Top with Ginger beer/ale
1 Squeeze Lime
METHOD:
3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice.
Pour Gentleman Jack over ice.
Top with ginger beer or ale.
Add lime wedge to garnish. (IANS)