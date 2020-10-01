Thursday, October 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story It's Time to Create Vibrant Cocktails with Simplest of Ingredients!
Lead StoryLife Style

It’s Time to Create Vibrant Cocktails with Simplest of Ingredients!

The 4th of October is celebrated as International Vodka Day

0
It's time for autumn cocktails
Experts from Diageo India share some classic and unconventional ways to create an effortless drink using the sophisticated and smooth taste of Ketel One and Smirnoff Vodka. Unsplash

The white spirits have often been unanimously hailed as one of the most popular when it comes to cocktail making. With the colourless, distilled spirit of vodka being a common favourite for so many, the 4th of October is celebrated as International Vodka Day. It raises a toast to this one-of-a-kind creation in the world of spirits.

While the origins of vodka lead back to the 14th century, the word vodka stems from the Russian word ‘voda’, which means water, attributing to its production process, unique taste and versatility.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Distilled and fermented, vodka can be made of grains, potatoes and even grapes! Its refreshing and fresh flavour profile can be molded into any way that flatters the drink by adding the simplest of ingredients. While, it’s traditionally consumed neat in a lot of countries, the liquid has been internationally known for its classic cocktails of Bloody Marys, Martinis, White Russians, Gimlets, and Cosmopolitans.

Experts from Diageo India share some classic and unconventional ways to create an effortless drink using the sophisticated and smooth taste of Ketel One and Smirnoff Vodka. So, bring out your favourite glassware and your blend of choice. It’s time to create a vibrant cocktail made with the simplest of ingredients from your kitchens.

It's time for autumn cocktails
Muddle the ginger slices and mix in Ketel One Vodka, honey water and turmeric powder in a cocktail shaker to prepare ginger and turmeric martini. Unsplash

GINGER AND TURMERIC MARTINI

Ingredients:

* 60ml Ketel One Vodka

* 15ml Lime Juice

* 15ml Honey Water

* A pinch of Turmeric Powder

* 2-3 Fresh Ginger Slices

Glassware: Martini Glass

Method:

Muddle the ginger slices and mix in Ketel One Vodka, honey water and turmeric powder in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes to the shaker. Double strain the mixture and pour fresh in a martini glass. Garnish with a slice of ginger.

THE DUTCH MULE

Ingredients:

* 60ml Ketel One Vodka

* 15ml Fresh lime juice

* 15ml Ginger juice

* 15ml Orange Oleo Saccharum*

* 120ml Soda water

Glassware: Rocks Glass/Copper Mug

Method:

For the Oleo Saccharum: Peel the entire surface of an orange into a bowl with sugar and muddle well. Rest for 4-6 hours. Push the peel to the sides of the bowl, allowing the oils to gather in the centre. Remove the peel and chill the syrup before using.

For the Cocktail:

Add all the ingredients to a rocks glass (copper mug if you have one). Stir to combine. Fill the glass with ice and garnish with a slice of lime.

It's time for autumn cocktails
Smirnoff and soda can be easily prepared with simple ingredients. Unsplash

SMIRNOFF AND SODA

Ingredients:

* 45ml Smirnoff No.21

* 120ml Soda

* 1PC Lime Wedge/Slice

Also Read: Why Does Automobile Industry Use Instagram?

Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Method:

Fill a highball glass with lots of ice. Pour in Smirnoff No.21 vodka. Top up with soda and stir well. Garnish with a Lime Slice or Wedge.

APPLE OF MY LIE

Ingredients:

* 45ml Smirnoff Green Apple

* 3 Fresh Mint Sprigs

* Soda to top

Glassware: Highball [Tall Glass]

Method:

In a highball glass drop the mint sprigs and gently muddle to release its flavours. Pour in Smirnoff Green Apple and fill with ice. Top with soda, gently stir and serve. (IANS)

Previous articleWhy Does Automobile Industry Use Instagram?
Next articleHere’s Semi-Permanent Make-Up for Attractive Eyebrows and Lips

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Here’s How You Can Prevent Maskne & Keep Your Skin Healthy During Changing Season

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone to take precautions to avoid the spread. This means that it has become imperative for everyone...
Read more
India

Indian Travellers Discover Simple Pleasures Next Door Amid Pandemic: Booking. com

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the pandemic has led to seismic shifts in travel behaviours and destination choices, many Indian travellers have discovered simple pleasures next door, leading...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Cardiac Arrest Common in Critically ill Covid-19 Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cardiac arrest is common in critically ill patients with Covid-19 and is associated with poor survival, particularly among patients aged 80 or older, say...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How You Can Prevent Maskne & Keep Your Skin Healthy During Changing Season

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone to take precautions to avoid the spread. This means that it has become imperative for everyone...
Read more

Indian Travellers Discover Simple Pleasures Next Door Amid Pandemic: Booking. com

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the pandemic has led to seismic shifts in travel behaviours and destination choices, many Indian travellers have discovered simple pleasures next door, leading...
Read more

Cardiac Arrest Common in Critically ill Covid-19 Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cardiac arrest is common in critically ill patients with Covid-19 and is associated with poor survival, particularly among patients aged 80 or older, say...
Read more

IISc Researchers Identify Cancer Cells Using a 3D Tumour Model, Nanomotors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. B. Hombal An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has made a breakthrough in the field of identifying...
Read more

International Coffee Day: Celebrate it With These Easy Recipes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Coffee is one of the most loved beverages in the world and theres no denying that! In India, the love for barista-style...
Read more

Here’s Semi-Permanent Make-Up for Attractive Eyebrows and Lips

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The youth these days are not only concerned about pigmentation, acne or dark circles, but also look for that perfect shaped Eyebrows....
Read more

It’s Time to Create Vibrant Cocktails with Simplest of Ingredients!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The white spirits have often been unanimously hailed as one of the most popular when it comes to cocktail making. With the colourless, distilled...
Read more

Why Does Automobile Industry Use Instagram?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The automobile industry is known for its constant initiatives in visual communications and marketing for over a decade! Earlier the standard rule for vehicle...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada