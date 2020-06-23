Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Coffee Recipes to Warm Your Soul up!
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Coffee Recipes to Warm Your Soul up!

Missing your daily coffee? Here are some recipes to fulfil your cravings

0
Ice Coffee with some waffles, a right combination
Ice Coffee with some waffles, a right combination. Pixabay

WFH has a lot of people missing their usual coffee breaks during office or their cup of gossip with their buddies. Fret not, if you like the refreshing taste of cold brew coffee, here are a few recipes to try out at home, which will make you feel no less than a seasoned barista.

PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLDBREW

INGREDIENTS

1 cup coldbrew

8 coconut milk ice cubes

1/4 tsp peppermint syrup

2 Tbsp light chocolate syrup

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

DIRECTIONS

Pour your coconut milk (or any milk) into an ice cube tray – you’ll need at least 8-10 – cover with plastic wrap and freeze. Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until well combined, adding an extra milk ice cube if needed. Taste and adjust flavors as needed. Serve immediately or chill/freeze for later. Whipped cream, chocolate syrup and fresh mint make lovely toppings.

Follow our Facebook Page for more exciting updates!

A cup of coffee keeps sadness away. Pixabay
A cup of coffee keeps sadness away. Pixabay

Note: You can use light coconut milk or other milk, but full-fat coconut will yield a creamier frappe. Plus, it’s vegan friendly.

CINNAMON DOLCE COLDBREW

INGREDIENTS

For the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup:

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup water

1 5-inch cinnamon stick

For the iced coffee:

Ice or coffee ice cubes

1 cup Cold Brew

2 tablespoons cinnamon dolce syrup (recipe below)

Half-and-half

DIRECTIONS

For the cinnamon dolce coffee syrup: Add all ingredients to a small saucepan and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until heated through and the sugar has dissolved about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove cinnamon stick. Keeps refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

For the iced coffee: Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Add coffee concentrate, 2 tablespoons of cinnamon dolce syrup (add less or more depending on your preference), and a half and a half to the desired point of creaminess. Drop-in a straw and serve.

coffee
A patron holds an iced beverage at a Starbucks coffee store in Pasadena, Calif., July 25, 2013. VOA

MOCHA COLDBREW SHAKE

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup milk

1 cup strong brewed coffee, chilled

10 ml chocolate sauce

10 ml vanilla syrup

Optional: 1 scoop chocolate ice cream

1/2 tsp sea salt

Also Read: Women Empowerment and Pride Month in India

DIRECTIONS

In a blender or shaker, combine all ingredients. Blend or shake until completely mixed. In a tall glass, fill with ice and pour the drink over.

Recipes by Lavazza India.

(IANS)

Previous articleSugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

NewsGram Desk - 0
Added sugar is one of the most controversial ingredients in the modern diet. As we stay at home, this tough time demands extra attention...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Greatest Threat we Face Now is Lack of Global Solidarity, Leadership: WHO Head

NewsGram Desk - 0
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is being politicized and that a lack of global leadership to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid-19 First Wave Not Over Yet, Experts Dismiss Talk of Second COVID Wave

NewsGram Desk - 0
While some health experts warn of what they call a second wave of COVID-19 this fall, others say the United States — and some...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Coffee Recipes to Warm Your Soul up!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WFH has a lot of people missing their usual coffee breaks during office or their cup of gossip with their buddies. Fret not, if...
Read more

Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Added sugar is one of the most controversial ingredients in the modern diet. As we stay at home, this tough time demands extra attention...
Read more

Greatest Threat we Face Now is Lack of Global Solidarity, Leadership: WHO Head

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is being politicized and that a lack of global leadership to...
Read more

Covid-19 First Wave Not Over Yet, Experts Dismiss Talk of Second COVID Wave

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While some health experts warn of what they call a second wave of COVID-19 this fall, others say the United States — and some...
Read more

US Economy to Grow Slower Than Hoped, Says Fed Official

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The US economy is expected to grow more slowly than it was hoped months ago as the country was still struggling to stop the...
Read more

Annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Begins in Odisha

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time ever, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began in absence of devotees at Odisha's Puri on...
Read more

Covid-19: Americans Experience Supportive Behaviour Than Loneliness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic has not led to an overall increase in loneliness among Americans as most of them felt more supported...
Read more

On This Day: 7 Years Ago, MS Dhoni Won all ICC Trophies

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketing minds of the modern-day game. A handful can rival his achievements as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada