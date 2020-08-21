Friday, August 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I Feel Comedy can be Utilised for Positive Changes: Vir Das
EntertainmentLead Story

I Feel Comedy can be Utilised for Positive Changes: Vir Das

His comedy special "Inside Out" will premiere on his website on August 21

0
Vir Das: Comedy can be utilised for positive change
"Comedians, artistes or even art for that matter has the larger responsibility of stretching beyond the set role of entertaining people," said Vir Das. Pinterest

Actor-comedian Vir Das feels comedy can be utilised to usher positive change, and is set to support charity for Covid frontline workers.

“Comedians, artistes or even art for that matter has the larger responsibility of stretching beyond the set role of entertaining people,” said Vir Das.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

His comedy special “Inside Out” will premiere on his website on August 21, and the comic artiste has zeroed in on NGOs through which he will contribute proceeds from the gig.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: समाज को आइना दिखाती प्रीति अली की शॉर्ट फिल्म ‘अच्छे दिन’

Vir Das: Comedy can be utilised for positive change
“I do want to make people laugh primarily, I wish that the proceeds of this special go to people who are working on the frontline so we can take an hour out of our lives and laugh,” Vir Das pointed out. Pinterest

“I strongly feel and know comedy can be utilised for positive change too, and that’s what we intend to do with ‘Inside Out’,” he pointed out.

Also Read: 7.4% Reduction in Severely Acute Malnourished Children: BSI Nutrition India Programme

“In a somewhat unkind world, where we have seen so many people getting displaced it is upon us, the privileged lot, to support those who are struggling to make ends meet. So while I do want to make people laugh primarily, I wish that the proceeds of this special go to people who are working on the frontline so we can take an hour out of our lives and laugh,” he said.

“Inside Out” has been created from his 30 virtual shows between March and June this year. (IANS)

Previous article72 Lakhs Could’ve Been Used for Education of Underprivileged Children: Kailash Kher on Badshah
Next articleIndian Entertainment Industry Lost These Celebrities in 2020 So Far

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Study Shows Regeneration Of Skin After Severe Burn

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have made an exciting leap forward in understanding how skin heals, which could lead to drug treatments to vastly improve wound healing. According to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID’19 During Pregnancy Asymptomatic, Doesn’t Worsen Much: AIIMS

NewsGram Desk - 0
An expert from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has claimed that coronavirus infection during pregnancy is essentially asymptomatic and does...
Read more
Education

Postpone NEET And JEE, It May Lead To Suicides: Swamy To PM

NewsGram Desk - 0
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study Shows Regeneration Of Skin After Severe Burn

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have made an exciting leap forward in understanding how skin heals, which could lead to drug treatments to vastly improve wound healing. According to...
Read more

COVID’19 During Pregnancy Asymptomatic, Doesn’t Worsen Much: AIIMS

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An expert from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has claimed that coronavirus infection during pregnancy is essentially asymptomatic and does...
Read more

Postpone NEET And JEE, It May Lead To Suicides: Swamy To PM

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to direct the Education Ministry to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test...
Read more

Importance of Ensuring Good Work Culture Even During Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain  Leaders need to lead by example in setting a good work culture even during these times. Leaders who listen, encourage collaboration, are...
Read more

Trending Face Masks of the Royal Families

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Face masks are the new normal and a necessity during the pandemic. They have become an integral part of one's back-to-work wardrobe across the...
Read more

What is Constipation and 5 ways to get rid of it

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever felt grumpy for several days? Been snappy all day long and just couldn’t tolerate anyone around? However, you could never have...
Read more

Enjoy The Singapore Food Festival 2020 At Home

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Singapore Food Festival (SFF) will take on a virtual format this year. Themed "Rediscover the Foodie in You", SFF 2020 will see more...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Suspicion that General Election was Rigged in Trinidad and Tobago

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Suspicion that general election was rigged in Trinidad and Tobago) The Editor, Suspicion that general...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
433FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada