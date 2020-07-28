Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Lead Story

Comfort Is The New Sexy In This Lockdown Year

Cozy couture has emphasized the trend of oversized apparels

comfort wear
Easy and comfortable clothes are the new trend. Pixabay

Halfway into 2020 with most part of it spent in lockdown; this year has officially been tagged as the year of lounge wear — sweatshirts, joggers, hoodies, pyjamas are mainstays etc.

From street chic to athleisure, the cozy couture trend is an ideal choice to make a style statement from the comfort of your own home. With temperatures rising every day, breathable fabrics like viscose and modal are great options. These fluid fabrics are environmentally-friendly and degrade within 4-6 weeks, making them a sustainable fashion choice, says Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design at Liva.

 

Sonali Brid, Assistant Professor, Fashion Design Department, ITM Institute of Design and Media, said: “In this corona pandemic situation, professionals are really wanting to feel relaxed in their work from home uniform which has made this clothing category a preferred option to suits and dresses.

“We are spending a lot of time indoors but spending this time in style is a great idea. This is the reason seamless, comfortable and supportive loungewear serves as the preferred choice. So, from morning to night and from kitchen to screen, these items make you feel good, look good, easy to work in and great for relaxing,” she further adds.

IANSlife spoke to style experts Jaffery, Brid and Abhishek Yadav, Design Head, Spykar lifestyles to give some options to work this trend through to the end of the year.

Sweatpants to be Dynamic

Sweatpants may have once been the best option for lounge wear and when hanging out around the house but that’s no longer the case. Sweat pants have become the new street style. They can be easily teamed up with tank tops, hoodies, t-shirts in an effortless way. Throw on a pair of cool sneakers for the 2 mile wear.

comfort wear
The hybrid form of skinny pants- Jeggings. Pixabay

Crop tops and Jeggings

With the distinctive form of skinny pants and unmatched comfort of leggings, is the hybrid known as Jeggings. Jeggings are not only comfortable but they are stylish as well. They can be matched with any crop top along with boots or mules depending on your look. For a more styled affair, you can try black jeggings with a sparkly crop top and some gold or silver jewellery.

comfort summer wear
Cozy and comfortable shorts, are this season’s must-have. Pixabay

Bomber jackets and Shorts

Bomber Jackets are perfect if you want to keep yourself cozy and slay at the same time. The bomber jacket is a timeless and looks good both on men and women; it’s this season’s must-have; team it with a pair of shorts, for a sporty and no-fuss look.

Sports tank tops with Boyfriend jeans

Tanks tops have been a staple in every fashion lovers wardrobe for its sheer versatility and comfort. Pair a solid tank top with boyfriend jeans; the contrasting fit of the two garments makes it an excellent choice for all body types. This casual look is great while hanging out with friends (social distancing norms adhered to ) and for a date.

Oversized Drop-tail T-shirts

Influenced from street wear, cozy couture has emphasized the trend of oversized apparels, moreover T-shirts. Drop tail T-shirts have been one of the most loved trends, as this feature ensures high breathability and looks good on all the body shapes making you look and feel confident. They look best with knee-slashed denims and some dainty gold jewellery.

One piece garments and button down tops

The T dress, a one-piece garment or a jumpsuit makes for comfortably sophisticated style.

 

Also Read : The New Trends Of Fashion World Post-Pandemic

Hipsters and Hoodies

Hipsters, boy shorts mixed with a favorite bralette, tank tops or even racer back tops are in style. A basic legging and a hoodie, or a smart jumpsuit in stretchy ribbed material can be a perfect outfit for the day. Printed sweatshirts with joggers can also be a great option to stay warm in the rains.

The whole idea of lounge wear is to look perfect in work from home outfits. Dress it up or down; or roll out of bed in style with these smart additions to your wardrobe. (IANS)

