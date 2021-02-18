Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Commemorating The Contributions And Teachings Of Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

Commemorating The Contributions And Teachings Of Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

This year, the day 19th February marks the 391st Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

0
Shivaji Maharaj
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great leader of Maratha. Flickr

BY SHWETA PORWAL

Recalling the contributions and teaching of the bravest hero in the history of India. Every year Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on 19th February marking the birth anniversary of the great Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Shivaji was born on 19th February 1630 in the hill fort of Shivneri, near Pune during the time when India was in shackles from the Mughals in the North, Nizam and Adil Shah in the South. Shivaji was born in a family in which his father was Shahji Bhonsle a Maratha General who served the Deccan Sultanates and Mother Jijabai who was deeply religious.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Shivaji grew up seeing his father fighting the battles for the Shahs and Sultans. He was devoted to his mother who was deeply religious and helped him study Hindu Epics, the Ramayana, and the Mahabharata. Shivaji was one of those who were deeply interested in the company of Hindu saints and were indulged in religious teachings.

For those unversed, Shivaji was skilled in mapping out military missions in a way that was able to assure victory with the minimum loss of force. The mapping skills helped him attain various victories and guided him through the conflicts with Bijapur (Combat with Afzal Khan, Siege of Panhala, Battle of Pavan Khind), Conflicts with the Mughals (Attacks on Shaista Khan and Surat), Battles of Umrani and Nesari and others.

Shivaji Maharaj
Chhatrapati Shivaji was known as Mountain Rat for his warfare tactics. Flickr

The right knowledge, bravery, tactics, and guidance made Chhatrapati Shivaji won numerous wars and made him the greatest Maratha Ruler.

On the 391st birth anniversary of the great leader let’s unveil some Interesting facts and Quotes by Shivaji:

INTERESTING FACTS

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji was known as the Father of the Indian Navy. He was the one to realize the importance of force and was also the one to form a navy.
  • Chhatrapati Shivaji possessed the characteristic of accommodating all religions on one scale. He had several Muslim soldiers in his army.
  • Chhatrapati Shivaji was known as Mountain Rat for his warfare tactics and awareness of land in Geography.

Shivaji Maharaj
Shivaji was skilled in mapping out military missions. Wikimedia commons

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji was not only known and called a great leader but was also called Janata Raja.
  • Chhatrapati Shivaji was a supporter of women and their honor. He used to oppose all kinds of dishonor against women.

ALSO READ: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A warrior who helped revive Hindu culture

There is a lot to learn from Shivaji Maharaj and his thoughts.

QUOTES

  • “Freedom is the boon that everyone deserves to get.”
  • “Understanding the enemy as weal or too strong is both fatal.”
  • “Of all the rights of women, the greatest right is to be a mother.”
  • “When the intentions are confirmed, the mountains also appear to be an earthen heap.”
  • “A small step leads to a smaller target, later to a larger goal.”
Previous articleUnderstanding Google and Facebook Vs Australia
Next articlePeople 2 People Ties Can Benefit India-Singapore Ties

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

People 2 People Ties Can Benefit India-Singapore Ties

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singapore-India ties can expand on the basis of a greater degree of people-to-people engagement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Goyal, who's the Minister...
Read more
Lead Story

Understanding Google and Facebook Vs Australia

NewsGram Desk - 0
For two decades, global news outlets have complained internet companies are getting rich at their expense, selling advertising linked to their reports without sharing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Sensor-Based Inhalers Integrated Into Health Care Providers For Asthma

NewsGram Desk - 0
Sensor-based inhalers integrated into health care providers' clinical workflows may help improve medication adherence and support children with asthma, a new study suggests. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People 2 People Ties Can Benefit India-Singapore Ties

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Singapore-India ties can expand on the basis of a greater degree of people-to-people engagement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Goyal, who's the Minister...
Read more

Commemorating The Contributions And Teachings Of Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Recalling the contributions and teaching of the bravest hero in the history of India. Every year Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on...
Read more

Understanding Google and Facebook Vs Australia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For two decades, global news outlets have complained internet companies are getting rich at their expense, selling advertising linked to their reports without sharing...
Read more

Sensor-Based Inhalers Integrated Into Health Care Providers For Asthma

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sensor-based inhalers integrated into health care providers' clinical workflows may help improve medication adherence and support children with asthma, a new study suggests. The...
Read more

Irregular Sleep Schedule Can Increase A Person’s Risk Of Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Getting fewer hours of sleep or staying up late most nights can increase the risk of depression, a new study suggests. The findings, published...
Read more

Innovation Leads You To Learn Various Dance Forms: Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit Nene is fascinated by the currently popular K-pop dance style. "It is a dance form because there is choreography. There is...
Read more

Social Media Help Fans To Know About Films in Other Tongues: Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, best known for directing the 2013 Malayalam hit Drishyam, feels the credit of increasing amalgamation of film industries across India goes...
Read more

Study: Adequate Spacing Between Births Can Curb Stunting in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Adequate spacing between births can help to alleviate the likelihood of stunting in children, a new study suggests. The study, published in the journal Proceedings...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada