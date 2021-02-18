Commemorating The Contributions And Teachings Of Shivaji Maharaj On His Birth Anniversary

BY SHWETA PORWAL

Recalling the contributions and teaching of the bravest hero in the history of India. Every year Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on 19th February marking the birth anniversary of the great Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Shivaji was born on 19th February 1630 in the hill fort of Shivneri, near Pune during the time when India was in shackles from the Mughals in the North, Nizam and Adil Shah in the South. Shivaji was born in a family in which his father was Shahji Bhonsle a Maratha General who served the Deccan Sultanates and Mother Jijabai who was deeply religious.

Shivaji grew up seeing his father fighting the battles for the Shahs and Sultans. He was devoted to his mother who was deeply religious and helped him study Hindu Epics, the Ramayana, and the Mahabharata. Shivaji was one of those who were deeply interested in the company of Hindu saints and were indulged in religious teachings.

For those unversed, Shivaji was skilled in mapping out military missions in a way that was able to assure victory with the minimum loss of force. The mapping skills helped him attain various victories and guided him through the conflicts with Bijapur (Combat with Afzal Khan, Siege of Panhala, Battle of Pavan Khind), Conflicts with the Mughals (Attacks on Shaista Khan and Surat), Battles of Umrani and Nesari and others.

The right knowledge, bravery, tactics, and guidance made Chhatrapati Shivaji won numerous wars and made him the greatest Maratha Ruler.

On the 391st birth anniversary of the great leader let’s unveil some Interesting facts and Quotes by Shivaji:

INTERESTING FACTS

Chhatrapati Shivaji was known as the Father of the Indian Navy. He was the one to realize the importance of force and was also the one to form a navy.

Chhatrapati Shivaji possessed the characteristic of accommodating all religions on one scale. He had several Muslim soldiers in his army.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was known as Mountain Rat for his warfare tactics and awareness of land in Geography.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was not only known and called a great leader but was also called Janata Raja.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was a supporter of women and their honor. He used to oppose all kinds of dishonor against women.

There is a lot to learn from Shivaji Maharaj and his thoughts.

QUOTES