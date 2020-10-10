Saturday, October 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Online Portal By Commonwealth Nations to Support Natural Disasters
Lead StoryLife StyleWorld

Online Portal By Commonwealth Nations to Support Natural Disasters

The Commonwealth Nations to Help Disaster Management through Web

0
Commonwealth
A web platform for disaster management was launched by Commonwealth Secretariat. Pinterest

 A new online portal launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat will help the member countries easily find the right type of financial support to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters.

The Commonwealth Disaster Risk Finance Portal will serve as a “one-stop-shop” where information on international funding earmarked for catastrophes is compiled, streamlined, and made it easy to navigate.

For governments, the tool will simplify the process of identifying the financing best-suited to their needs, and connect them with the relevant contacts to access the funds more efficiently.

The portal will not only serve as a database of valuable information but also help build the capacity of governments to seek and secure disaster risk finance.

In the long term, it will help promote more strategic responses to disaster management and build financial resilience, especially for climate-vulnerable countries.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said: “The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, including those brought about by climate change, has cost the Commonwealth countries billions in damage and lost economic opportunities, and hinders their ability to achieve their sustainable development goals.

Commonwealth
Commonwealth Secretariat will help the member countries easily find the right type of financial support to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters. Pixabay

“The need for a practical tool to support disaster risk financing is therefore urgent. This portal seeks to reduce the obstacles governments face in mobilizing essential funding, while strengthening financial resilience to disasters, both before and after they strike.”

The Disaster Risk Finance Portal outlines a broad range of funding instruments from various providers, such as multilateral banks, international organizations, and bilateral cooperations.

The portal seeks to clarify the complex funding processes linked to these providers, such as differing eligibility or access criteria, and challenging terms and conditions.

Types of financing solutions available include grants, loans, contingent credit, bonds, insurance schemes, and other programs.

It also offers a simplified guide to assess risks, costs, benefits, and timeliness of funding as well as discipline in planning.

Also Read: NASA to Disclose Space Tech Partners for 2024 Moon Mission

As an interactive platform, it enhances learning and exchange through case studies, a knowledge bank, and information on initiatives and programs offered by our development partners.

The web tool was launched on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers’ Meeting held virtually this week. (IANS)

Previous articleBlocking Immune System Pathway May Avoid COVID, says John Hopkins Study
Next articleHow Quarantine has Thrown Light on Inequality in India

RELATED ARTICLES

India

How Quarantine has Thrown Light on Inequality in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Quarantine has been difficult for everybody around the world, yet all of us have been trying to make our lives better in...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Blocking Immune System Pathway May Avoid COVID, says John Hopkins Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world waits eagerly for an effective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, researchers are also focusing on a better understanding of how the...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA to Disclose Space Tech Partners for 2024 Moon Mission

NewsGram Desk - 0
As NASA plans to return humans to the Moon in 2024 as part of the Artemis program, the US space agency will announce new...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Quarantine has Thrown Light on Inequality in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Quarantine has been difficult for everybody around the world, yet all of us have been trying to make our lives better in...
Read more

Online Portal By Commonwealth Nations to Support Natural Disasters

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 A new online portal launched by the Commonwealth Secretariat will help the member countries easily find the right type of financial support to prepare...
Read more

Blocking Immune System Pathway May Avoid COVID, says John Hopkins Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world waits eagerly for an effective vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, researchers are also focusing on a better understanding of how the...
Read more

NASA to Disclose Space Tech Partners for 2024 Moon Mission

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As NASA plans to return humans to the Moon in 2024 as part of the Artemis program, the US space agency will announce new...
Read more

Accepting Mental Issues is Good for Indian football, says Gouramangi Singh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India captain Gouramangi Singh, who had a career spanning 15 years, believes mental health has become an important aspect as Indian football moved...
Read more

Kolkata’s Customary Durga Puja to Restrict Visitors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata's traditional aristocratic families has been a major attraction over the years for thousands of pandal-hoppers. The ostentatious display of...
Read more

India’s Reputed Luxury Jewelry Brand is Now Online

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic revolutionized how we shop, everything from clothes to essentials are now purchased online, so much so that even high jewelry is E-tailing. Hazoorilal...
Read more

Scientists Hopeful for Signs of Life on Asteroid Bennu

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a NASA spacecraft gets ready for the historic moment to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface on October 20, scientists on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada