Thursday, April 1, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Commuters Can Now Use Amazon Pay To Recharge Delhi Metro Cards

After the outbreak of Covid-19 in India, contactless payment adoption has gone up significantly

The aim of this initiative is to encourage Delhi Metro commuters to make cashless transactions. Wikimedia Commons

Amazon Pay on Wednesday announced the launch of Delhi Metro Smart Card recharge on Amazon.in.

Customers using the Delhi Metro can recharge their cards in a convenient, cashless, and safe manner said a company statement.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. The commute is a very important aspect of the daily lives of our customers and Delhi Metro is the lifeline for millions of daily commuters in Delhi-NCR,” Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar said.

Customers who use the Delhi Metro can top up their cards in a fast, cashless, and secure manner. Unsplash

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh said: “The initiative is in line with DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among Delhi Metro commuters, at a time when social distancing has become a new normal for everyone.”

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India, the adoption of contactless payments has grown by leaps and bounds. Most of the growth is driven by customers’ concerns for hygienic, socially distant, and secure payment transactions for their day-to-day needs. (IANS/KB)

