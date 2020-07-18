Saturday, July 18, 2020
Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet

Richa Chadha on importance of veganism in post-Covid world
"The large-scale production, consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race," Richa said. Wikimedia Commons

Actress Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race.

“There’s a lot of discussion about the last two epidemics originating from meat and poultry farms. The large-scale production, consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race,” Richa said.

The actress had an educational chat with PETA to discuss veganism and why it is a sustainable life choice in post-COVID world.

“I wanted to be able to talk about it without sounding preachy. The whole concept of veganism stems from ‘live and let live’, so the idea is not to force people to convert to veganism. Food is connected with culture and nostalgia. But by speaking about it in a practical fashion, we are hoping that people give this a shot. They can start by becoming vegan a few days a week. Hopefully, 2020 will usher in a lot of changes in mindset,” she said.

Richa Chadha on importance of veganism in post-Covid world
The actress had an educational chat with PETA to discuss veganism. Wikimedia Commons

Amid the lockdown and pandemic, Richa has started reading again, and she says the experience feels new.

Taking to Instagram recently, Richa shared a photograph that captures her reading a book.

Also Read: People Who are Multi-Talented are Huge Inspirations to me: Ayushmann Khurrana

“Reading again. Feels new… #Surrealphoto #reading #sunset #Rumi #wednesdayWisdom #richachadha #actor #sapiosexual #manypeoplehavethisintheirbioandtheydontunderstandit #lockdown,” she wrote alongside the image.

Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama “Section 375”. Her upcoming films are “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” and “Shakeela”. (IANS)

